TORONTO, CANADA – APRIL 13: Hockey commentator Don Cherry does a television interview before the Tampa Bay Rays MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays on April 13, 2015 at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

View the original article on

Last Word on Hockey presents The 4th Line Hockey Podcast. Coming from Calgary, AB, Carl and Joel provide their own unique and fun view of hockey. Every week the guys share their thoughts on the news of the week, have a variety of guests from the world of hockey as well as spending some time in segments like The Elimination Station, Joel’s Counselling Couch, The Rant Shack, and The Hot Seat.

The 4th Line Hockey Podcast #177 – Anaheim Ducks’ OT Antics, Don Cherry Comments on Ottawa Senators

Carl is ready to celebrate his victory in The 4th Line Podcast’s fantasy league and Joel is disappointed with those who played against Carl.

The Anaheim Ducks were afraid to play against Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers in overtime this week. Is this a trend that we could see growing? What could be done to counter it? Should it be a penalty?

Don Cherry had comments about Eugene Melnyk and the Ottawa Senators that are generally accepted as wrong. Is it finally time to call it quits with Coach’s Corner?

The Dallas Stars head to the Elimination Station. Is Ben Bishop enough for this team? How do you add to Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn to make this team a contender? Will they make the playoffs next season?

Steven Stamkos is taking a rest, or hurt. Either way, who have the better Stanley Cup chances this year: Tampa Bay Lightning or Boston Bruins?

As a new Hi Sticking champion is crowned, so changes are made to how the game is played. Now everyone has a chance to win, no matter how many points you get! This leads to the Pavel Bure Must Watch Games of the Week to be played, paired with the new Hi Sticking rules.

The4thLinePodcast.com

Twitter: twitter.com/4thLinePodcast

Facebook: facebook.com/the4thlinepodcast

Patreon: patreon.com/4thLinePodcast

Email: mail@the4thlinepodcast.com

Intro music by Erik Hall of Ane Croft

anecroftmusic.bandcamp.com/releases

Part of the Alberta Podcast Network powered by ATB Financial

A member of the Grandstand Sports Network

Who are Carl and Joel? Carl comes from Calgary, AB. His facial hair of choice is a mustache. His team of choice is the Colorado Avalanche and his smoked meat of choice is brisket. Joel comes from Calgary, AB. His facial hair of choice is a beard. His team of choice is the Toronto Maple Leafs and his smoked meat of choice is ribs.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images