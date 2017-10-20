Vancouver Canucks defenceman Erik Gudbranson has been suspended one game for his hit on Boston Bruins forward Frank Vatrano. Gudbranson received a five minute major penalty, as well as a game misconduct on the play.

Vancouver’s Erik Gudbranson suspended one game for boarding Boston’s Frank Vatrano. https://t.co/XzzoDgr8VQ — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) October 20, 2017

Erik Gudbranson Suspended One Game for Boarding

As a result of the supension, Gudbranson will miss the Canucks’ Friday game against the Buffalo Sabres, and will forfeit $18,817.20 US in salary. He also received a fighting major on the play, after being challenged by Tim Schaller of the Bruins. The hit occurred at 6:13 of the first period, and the Bruins scored three goals on the ensuing power play. The final score ended 6-3 in favor of Boston, after heading into the second period up 4-1. Gudbranson has no previous history with the Department of Player Safety.

The 25-year-old blue liner was acquired by the Canucks in May of 2016. He was acquired from the Florida Panthers in exchange for forward Jared McCann and draft picks. He played just 30 games with the Canucks last season due to injury, scoring one goal and six points in the process. In six games this season, the 2010 third overall pick has yet to put up any points.

Over the course of 345 career games, the rugged defender has totaled 12 goals, 49 points, and 386 penalty minutes. Clocking in at 6’3″ and 220 pounds, he brings an element of intimidation that no one else on the Canucks back end does. This past summer, he signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Canucks. He is set to hit free agency at the end of the season. Prior to his suspension, he was playing largely alongside the newly signed Michael Del Zotto, or Ben Hutton.

The Canucks have called up defenceman Patrick Wiercioch from the Utica Comets this afternoon, as depth, or possibly to replace Gudbranson for the night. Should Wiercioch not make the lineup, it will be journeyman Alex Biega that will take his spot.

Related

View the original article on