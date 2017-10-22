Bobby Ryan #9 of the Ottawa Senators scores a goal against Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Pittsburgh Penguins in overtime of Game One of the Eastern Conference Final during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG PAINTS Arena on May 13, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Ottawa Senators defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins with a score of 2 to 1 in overtime.

Ottawa Senators forward Bobby Ryan season has come to a halt. Ryan suffered a broken finger after blocking a shot in Saturday’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ryan has had a fantastic start to the season, one of his best starts since becoming a member of the Senators. Coach Guy Boucher confirmed that Ryan will be out close to a month.

Bobby Ryan is out at least a month. Broken finger. By my count, that’s 5 broken fingers for him in just under 3 years. Unbelievable. — Steve Lloyd (@TSNSteveLloyd) October 22, 2017

Ryan has spent the majority of the first eight games on a line with Derick Brassard and Mark Stone. Their line has been the Senators best line to start the year. The three have combined for 25 points in their first eight games of the new season. Ryan, is the only one still on that line without a goal, but he has six assists. With this latest injury, Ryan might have to wait awhile until he can score his first of the year.

Ryan is coming off a red hot playoff performance with the Senators. He contributed to the Senators run with 15 points in 19 games played. He finished second in team scoring behind Erik Karlsson. Coming into the new year, many people doubted if Bobby Ryan could bring over his playoff dominance and incorporate it for the regular season this year. Prior to getting injured, Bobby Ryan showed was having none of those doubts, and started strong this year.

Two Top Six Forwards Injured For the Ottawa Senators

In addition to Bobby Ryan getting injured, the Senators also lost another personnel this past week. Zack Smith suffered an upper-body injury in Thursday’s bout against the New Jersey Devils. Sens head coach Guy Boucher has said that he will be out for at least one week. The Senators are used to adversity, they faced it almost all season last year, now they will be forced to deal with it again. They were able to deal with Erik Karlsson missing the start of the season this year, now they’ll look to continue success without two top six forwards in their lineup.

