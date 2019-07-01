NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – FEBRUARY 25: Kenny Agostino #17 of the New Jersey Devils in action against the Montreal Canadiens during their game at Prudential Center on February 25, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

According to Adrian Dater, The Toronto Maple Leafs and free-agent winger Kenny Agostino have agreed on a two-year, one-way contract. The deal will be finalized once free agents are allowed to sign on July 1st. Financial details are not yet known.

Over his five-year NHL career, Agostino has played for the Calgary Flames, St.Louis Blues, Boston Bruins, Montreal Canadiens, and New Jersey Devils. He has put up eight goals and 22 assists for 30 career points in 85 career games. He was originally drafted in the fifth round, 140th overall of the 2010 NHL Draft by the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Last season he scored six goals and 18 assists for 24 points. He also added 34 minutes in penalties. Agostino also picked up four goals and six assists for 10 points with the Laval Rocket. His possession numbers were 53.3 percent Corsi-For and a relative Corsi of +3.8.

What This Means for the Future

Agostino is coming off a very solid season this year where he spent time both with the Devils and the Canadiens. In 27 games after being claimed off waivers from the Montreal Canadiens. Agostino put up four goals and 9 assists for 13 points. He proved to be a bright spot on a Devils team which finished 29th in the NHL and 25th in goals per game.

Agostino could be a very solid fourth line player for his new team and showed last year he can contribute offensively. He’s spent his whole career so far bouncing around the NHL but hasn’t stayed anywhere more than a year. Expect Agostino to be a very solid fourth line option moving forward after finding his groove last year in New Jersey with the Devils. The Leafs can certainly use this cheap depth as they look to fill out the roster and still have enough left over for the Mitch Marner contract.

