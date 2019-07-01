BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 19: Ron Hainsey #2 of the Toronto Maple Leafs looks on during the third period of Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on April 19, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Maple Leafs defeat the Bruins 2-1. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

It was announced today that free agent defenseman Ron Hainsey will reportedly sign with the Ottawa Senators. TSN’s Bob McKenzie reported the deal first. Terms of the deal are yet to be disclosed.

Let’s keep the OTT-TOR theme going here: Expect OTT to sign veteran defenceman Ron Hainsey and forward Tyler Ennis to contracts today. Both, of course, played in TOR last season. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 1, 2019

Ron Hainsey to Sign with Ottawa

Over his 16-year NHL career, Hainsey has played for the Montreal Canadiens, Columbus Blue Jackets, Atlanta Thrashers/Winnipeg Jets, Carolina Hurricanes, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Toronto Maple Leafs. He has put up 58 goals and 241 assists for 299 career points in 1068 career games. He was originally drafted in the 1st round, 13th overall of the 2000 NHL Draft by the Canadiens.

Last season he scored five goals and 18 assists for 23 points. He also added 21 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 48.9 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of -4.2%. In the playoffs with Toronto, he tallied only one assist in seven games.

His best season offensively came in 2008-09 with the Thrashers, tallying 39 points in 81 games. He was also part of the 2016-17 Stanley Cup Champion Pittsburgh Penguins.

What This Means for the Future

Ron Hainsey is a dependable, veteran presence on the blueline. Ottawa will like having the veteran blue-liner.

And there’s not much else to say other than that. While solid, he’s 38 years old and his offensive game is non-existent, tallying nine goals over the past two seasons. He’s a plug-in player for this team, best suited in a bottom-six role. Playoff experience is not something you’re really getting with him, either. His first playoff experience was in 2017, winning the Cup with Pittsburgh. However, he hasn’t lost everything. While lagging behind the top players of today, he still has mobility moving up the ice.

He comes with his downsides, though. He tires easily, and his big-minute days are over as evidenced by his out-of-position play with the Leafs. His defense-first nature can sometimes lead him to have a one-track mind, leading him to be stationary in the defensive zone.

