The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to sure up their depth with the signing of Jason Spezza. It will be a one year deal, expected to be around the league minimum of 700K.

In Spezza, the Leafs acquire a veteran centre who has the ability to play well on the power-play. Spezza struggled again this past season, adding only eight goals and 19 assists in 76 games. He also added 29 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 50.7 percent Corsi-For with a relative Corsi of +3.0.

Those totals were almost equal to what Spezza put up last season. The point totals have greatly diminished over the years. Over his 15-year NHL career, Spezza has played for the Ottawa Senators and Dallas Stars. He has 332 goals along with 583 assists for 915 career points in 1,065 career NHL games. Spezza has also added 25 goals and 45 assists for 70 career points in 80 career Stanley Cup Playoff Games. He was originally drafted in the first round, second overall by the Ottawa Senators in the 2001 NHL Entry Draft.

Jason Spezza is a 15-year veteran who has played well on the powerplay throughout his career scoring 111 goals and 334 points overall in his career with the man advantage. Spezza is 53.5 % on face-offs in his career. He is still looking to pick up his first Stanley Cup ring in his career.

While the Leafs are still working with Mitch Marner, the team has made sure to have depth behind their star players. This comes after the official trade of Nikita Zaitsev and Connor Brown.

