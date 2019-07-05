NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 10: Neal Pionk #44 of the New York Rangers makes the second period save on Zach Hyman #11 of the Toronto Maple Leafs at Madison Square Garden on February 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

July 1st was a busy day for the boys in blue and white. Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas managed to trade Nikita Zaitsev‘s albatross contract to the Senators in return for Cody Ceci. Then the young GM brought in the services of NHL veteran and hometown boy Jason Spezza. That seemed like a pretty decent day, right?

Kyle Dubas did not give up on his daydream of bringing a Cup to the 6ix… at least, not yet. Dubas, in the search of happy days, made a move that would sadden, shock, and impress Leafs Nation all in one go. That move was trading longtime veteran and fan favourite Nazem Kadri to the Avs for a top-four right-handed defenceman by the name of Tyson Barrie.

With the boys still in shock and disbelief, they sit down and discuss the moves. They also touch on how much better the Leafs are and give their take on everything else they went down.

This is how the dominos will fall:

The boys talk about the Kadri trade

The boys “put over” the Maple Leafs free agent signings

They talk about the rest of the Leafs moves.

They give their take on the rest of the July 1 craziness.

And they talk about what’s to come next.

Although it may be hard right now, keep your sticks on the ice!

