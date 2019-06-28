OTTAWA, ON – SEPTEMBER 18: Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Kasperi Kapanen (24) sets up for the faceoff during third period National Hockey League preseason action between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators on September 18, 2017, at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON, Canada. (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Toronto Maple Leafs have re-signed restricted free agent right winger Kasperi Kapanen to a three-year contract worth $9.6 million, or $3.2 million per season. This contract carries him through the 2021-22 season.

#Leafs announce extensions for RFAs Kasperi Kapanen (three years, AAV of $3.2 million) and Andreas Johnsson (four years, AAV of $3.4 million) — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) June 28, 2019

Over his four-year NHL career, Kapanen has only played for the Maple Leafs. He has put up 28 goals and 26 assists for 54 career points in 133 career games. He was originally drafted in the 1st round, 22nd overall of the 2014 NHL draft by the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Last season he scored 20 goals and 44 assists for 64 points in 78 games. He also added 27 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 53 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of 2.2.

What This Means for the Future

Kapanen is one of many RFAs the Maple Leafs needed to sign this summer. Kyle Dubas has had his work cut out for him. He signed John Tavares to a contract with $11 million per season and Auston Matthews to a contract worth $11,634 million per season. Those two players alone are making it hard for Dubas to fit his other skilled players under the salary cap. Kapanen, who was acquired from the Penguins in the Phil Kessel trade, is expected to be a top six winger for the Maple Leafs. That’s assuming they can continue to afford him.

Kapanen is a speedy winger who isn’t afraid to play with a bit of an edge. He played alongside Auston Matthews much of last season. That was at least partially due to William Nylander missing the start of the season. Nylander never really found his legs as the season wore on, leaving Kapanen with Matthews. If Nylander can regain his typical form, he’ll return to Matthews’ wing and Kapanen may find himself on a third line. If that happens Kapanen will still see significant ice time, including power play time.

He had a break out year last year, scoring 20 goals and playing in more games than he played in his first three years combined. If he continues to trend upward and can continue to score 20 goals a season, or even push towards 30 goals a season, his next contract may be far more lucrative.

