DETROIT, MICHIGAN – FEBRUARY 01: Andreas Johnsson #18 of the Toronto Maple Leafs battles for the puck with Luke Glendening #41 of the Detroit Red Wings during the third period at Little Caesars Arena on February 01, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit won the game 3-2 in overtime. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Toronto Maple Leafs have re-signed free agent left winger Andreas Johnsson to a four-year contract worth $13.6 million, or $3.4 million per season. This contract carries him through the 2022-23 season.

.@SportChek Player Alert: The @MapleLeafs have signed forward Kasperi Kapanen to a three-year extension and forward Andreas Johnsson to a four-year extension. Details >> https://t.co/nsOtitTZj3#LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/B4jbrOiwte — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) June 28, 2019

Over his two-year NHL career, Johnsson has only played for the Maple Leafs. He has put up 22 goals and 24 assists for 46 career points in 82 career games. He was originally drafted by Toronto in the 7th round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft 202nd overall.

Last season he scored 20 goals and 23 assists for 43 points. He also added 32 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 54.1 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of 2.8.

What This Means for the Future

Johnsson is one of a slew of skilled wingers the Maple Leafs possess. He’s the least likely of them to have had success after being drafted in the 7th round though. He’s coming off a one-year deal worth less than one million.

Upon signing last year, he said he was ‘chasing a bigger contract’ in an interview with Hockey Sverige. One might say mission accomplished after scoring 20 goals in his rookie campaign, but he’s likely intending to chase an even bigger contract when this one ends. The Maple Leafs have less cap space than they might like after signing John Tavares and Auston Matthews to a combined $22.634 million per season. The cap crunch should ease next year when Patrick Marleau‘s $6.25 million contract comes off the books.

Johnsson will probably play on the third line next season. He is easily interchangeable with players on either of the top two lines should the Maple Leafs face injuries to that group, however. Mike Babcock, theoretically, could also try shuffling his lines with the players he has at his disposal should any top four wingers struggle. That would allow Johnsson to see more ice time and chase that next contract, which the Maple Leafs may or may not be able to afford.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – FEBRUARY 01: Andreas Johnsson #18 of the Toronto Maple Leafs battles for the puck with Luke Glendening #41 of the Detroit Red Wings during the third period at Little Caesars Arena on February 01, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit won the game 3-2 in overtime. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Related

View the original article on