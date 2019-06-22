BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 23: Patrick Marleau #12 of the Toronto Maple Leafs looks on during the third period of Game Seven of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Boston Bruins during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden on April 23, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Bruins defeat the Maple Leafs 5-1. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Toronto Maple Leafs have managed to trade Patrick Marleau to the Carolina Hurricanes along with a 2020 7th round pick, and a conditional 2020 first round pick in exchange for a 2020 6th round pick.

.@SportChek Player Alert: The @MapleLeafs have acquired a 2020 sixth-round pick from Carolina in exchange for Patrick Marleau, a conditional first round pick (2020) and a seventh round pick (2020). Details >> https://t.co/5A24Knvfbz pic.twitter.com/vu4M2sUgfX — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) June 22, 2019

Many were unsure if Patrick Marleau would agree to waive his no-trade clause to allow a trade, but Kyle Dubas was able to trade the future Hall of Famer on Saturday, June 22nd. The Leafs traded Marleau along with a couple of picks in return the Maple Leafs acquired a 2020 6th round pick. The first round pick is top 10 protected. It becomes a 2021 first rounder if it is in the top 10.

Key Players

Marleau is a class player that’s been an undeniable positive presence in the Maple Leafs’ locker room for the past two years. His hefty contract, at a $6.25 million cap hit per season was too much for Toronto who has been dealing with RFA contracts this offseason, including Mitch Marner.

Last season, he scored 16 goals and 21 assists for 37 points, adding 28 minutes in penalties. It was his least productive season since his rookie season in 1997. His possession numbers were still decent at 50.3 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of -1.9. They are a drop from his career average of 52.4 percent Corsu and a relative Corsi of 0.3. Over his 21-year NHL career Marleau has played for the San Jose Sharks as well as Toronto. For his career, he has 551 goals and 615 assists for 1166 career points in 1657 career games, which includes a current iron man streak of 788 straight games played. He was originally drafted in the first round, second overall of the 1997 NHL draft by the San Jose Sharks.

What This Means for the Future

The biggest news surrounding this trade is the space it creates for the Maple Leafs to re-sign their RFAs. For the Hurricanes, Marleau may be entering his last year in the NHL, but he’ll be looking to prove to himself and his teammates that he can still be a valuable player. he may have lost a step as he enters his 40s, but his leadership and hockey experience is invaluable to any team he plays for. The Maple Leafs would have preferred to keep Marleau were it not for the need to use his cap space elsewhere. Marleau has a $6.25 million cap hit for next season.

Main photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on