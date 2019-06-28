Michael Hutchinson Signs Extension With Toronto Maple Leafs

LAVAL, QC – MARCH 08: Goaltender Michael Hutchinson #31 of the Toronto Marlies makes a glove save on Hayden Verbeek #17 of the Laval Rocket during the AHL game at Place Bell on March 8, 2019 in Laval, Quebec, Canada. The Toronto Marlies defeated the Laval Rocket 3-0. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed free agent goaltender Michael Hutchinson to a 1-year contract worth $700,000. This contract carries him through the end of the 2019-20 season.

The Leafs get a back-up goaltender. Over his six-year NHL career, Hutchinson has played for the Winnipeg Jets Florida Panthers , and Toronto Maple Leafs . He has put up a 46-43-13 career record in 111 career appearances with 95 career starts. He also has a 2.70 goals against average, .908 save percentage, and four shutouts. Hutchinson appeared in four games with the Panthers before being traded to the Leafs on December 30th. He would end up making five starts for the Leafs. He put up a 3-4-2 record with a 3.27 goals against average and .887 save percentage along with one shutout. His best season was during the 2014-15 season. He went 21-10-5 with a 2.38 goals against average, .914 save percentage and two shutouts. Hutchinson has one assist in his career.

Michael Hutchinson Looking to Find NHL Gig

Hutchinson has had trouble finding playing time in the NHL as he has appeared in a total of 12 games in the past two seasons. He made a combined 31 starts this year in the AHL playing for the Springfield Thunderbirds and Toronto Marlies. He put up a 16-8-5 record with a 2.85 goals against average, .909 save percentage, and two shutouts. The 29-year old netminder was acquired by Toronto in December to serve as the third goalie along with Garret Sparks. Sparks struggled for the Leafs down the stretch picking up one win in his last eight appearances with the Leafs. Hutchinson would end up being called up to the Leafs to serve as their back-up goaltender for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Hutchinson will look to solidify himself into the back-up role at training camp with the Leafs. With the Leafs allegedly shopping Garret Sparks, this opens the door for Hutchinson to back up Frederik Andersen.