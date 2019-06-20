DALLAS, TX – JUNE 23: (l-r) Kyle Dubas and Brendan Shanahan of the Toronto Maple Leafs handle the draft table during the 2018 NHL Draft at American Airlines Center on June 23, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

In this episode, the boys will look to cover the 2019 NHL Draft. What will the Leafs do? Will they trade up? Will they trade down? What will other teams do and how will that affect the Leafs?

The boys will also talk about what the Toronto Raptors championship win means to them. The boys will also give their take on what a Maple Leafs Stanley Cup victory would mean to the city. Would it be a bigger parade? How crazy would the party be? And what would it take for the Leafs to get to that point? Also, the boys will predict NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard’s future with the Raptors.

Jammed in there will be some Leafs rumours and other nonsense.

To cap this eppy off, “on-the-side-horseplayer” Holmesy will talk about this year’s Royal Ascot meeting at the Ascot Racecourse in Ascot, Berkshire, England, where former Maple Leaf, current NBC hockey analyst and avid horseplayer Ed Olczyk, and the rest of the NBC crew, will be covering the festivities from June 18-22. Holmes will give the listeners a quick history of the meeting. He’ll touch on what has happened so far? What’s going to happen as we venture into the weekend? Holmes will also give his “best bet of the meet”.

What Raptors championship means to our hosts

A look at the draft and how it could play out for the Leafs.

Raving NHL rumours.

The Canada Sport Analytics and Technology Conference + Blue Jays

Holmesy’s piece on the Royal Ascot

Christian Holmes is a journalism student at Humber College. Known as Christian Mingle and Holmesy, he spends most of his time living life, sipping on Budweiser, listening to The Hip, being a smart ass, and building his writing portfolio. He writes for Grandstand Central and has been featured in Artifact-News.com, and Last Word on Hockey. He has also contributed to Everyday Hockey Heroes: Inspirational Stories On and Off The Ice by Bob McKenzie and Jim Lang. In the future, Holmesy strives to be an NHL exec or report on the Leafs. Follow him on Twitter @HolmesyWrites.

Oscar Elieff is enrolled in Brock University’s Sports Management program. He is set on leaving a major impact on the hockey industry. Elieff is constantly trying to learn new analytics to help his own understanding of the sport. Working with the numbers is what he does. Check out his work on Last Word on Hockey. Follow him on Twitter @oscaelie_99.

