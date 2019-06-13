BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 23: Patrick Marleau #12 of the Toronto Maple Leafs looks on during the third period of Game Seven of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Boston Bruins during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden on April 23, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Bruins defeat the Maple Leafs 5-1. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

BeLeaf In Magic – Marleau Out?

After another disappointing season for the Toronto Maple Leafs, the head honchos of the famed ice hockey club have a bunch of tough tasks on their hands. The first, and probably most important, is to re-sign their top winger Mitch Marner to a fair and just contract extension. Maybe while they are at it, convince unrestricted free agent Jake Gardiner that taking a pay cut to stay will bring him more riches when the team theoretically wins another Cup.

In order to do that, a ritual sacrifice will have to be offered to the vile and unforgiving salary cap gods. At the moment, according to reports, Papa Pat might get shown the door. Not forgetting to mention, Nikita Zaitsev.

In this episode, the boys will talk about:

The Marleau/Zaitsev trade talks

Defensemen trade rumours

The Stanley Cup Finals so far

The Toronto Raptors and the trends of officiating throughout major sports.

Nintendo’s “Direct for E3”, because who doesn’t like the idea of a Breath of The Wild sequel? (And, no, kids, we weren’t kidding. If you want to game with us on the Switch, message us on our socials and we’ll pass along our friend codes. May the odds forever be in your favour!)

Until next time, keep your stick on the ice.

