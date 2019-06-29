PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MARCH 27: Patrick Marleau #12 of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates against the Philadelphia Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center on March 27, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Flyers defeated the Leafs 5-4 in the shoot-out. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

BeLeaf In The Magic: A Maple Leafs Podcast

Kyle Dubas, the general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs did the math, saw the writing on the wall and said that someone had to go. So during the second round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Dubas pulled the trigger on a deal with a team which takes pride in calling themselves a “bunch of jerks” and exiled the head honcho of the Main Event Mafia Patrick Marleau in an attempt to keep the rest of the faded stable together.

Well, most members of Leafs Nation said “Bye Felica” to Old Man Marleau, other young studs from the Buds shared their memories of what once was, and got your hosts thinking about what’s to come once the cash man beats the drum to signify the start of the RFA wars.

So in today’s episode, the boys will talk about the main storylines of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. They will also chat about the moves the Maple Leafs made while looking at the team’s newest members. On top of that, Oscar will tell the tale of his experience at The Canada Sport Analytics and Technology Conference. Who knows, maybe Papa Marner might get a mention?

The boys talk about these points and more:

The Leafs Draft

Trades at the draft

What to expect now

Oscar’s weekend

Until next time, keep your stick on the ice!

About your hosts

Christian Holmes is a journalism student at Humber College. Known as Christian Mingle and Holmesy, he spends most of his time living life, sipping on Budweiser, listening to The Hip, being a smart ass, and building his writing portfolio. He writes for Grandstand Central and has been featured in Artifact-News.com, and Last Word on Hockey. He has also contributed to Everyday Hockey Heroes: Inspirational Stories On and Off The Ice by Bob McKenzie and Jim Lang. In the future, Holmesy strives to be an NHL exec or report on the Leafs. Follow him on Twitter @HolmesyWrites.

Oscar Elieff is enrolled in Brock University’s Sports Management program. Elieff aspires to leave a major impact on the hockey industry. He is constantly trying to learn new analytics to help his own understanding of the sport. Working with the numbers is what he does best. Check out his work on Last Word on Hockey and follow him on Twitter @oscaelie_99.

