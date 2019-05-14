DALLAS, TX – JUNE 23: (l-r) Kyle Dubas and Brendan Shanahan of the Toronto Maple Leafs handle the draft table during the 2018 NHL Draft at American Airlines Center on June 23, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Toronto Maple Leafs have extended team president Brendan Shanahan until the 2025-26 season. Toronto announced the deal on Tuesday.

The 50-year-old joined the club in 2014 and helped hire Mike Babcock as coach. He’s also helped hire general manager Lou Lamoriello and Kyle Dubas in his tenure. Toronto has made the playoffs for three straight seasons under the Mimico, Ontario native’s watch.

Shanahan was also a decorated player with a 21-year career playing for the New Jersey Devils, St. Louis Blues, Hartford Whalers, Detroit Red Wings and New York Rangers. He put up 656 goals and 698 assists for 1,354 career points in 1,524 career games. New Jersey originally drafted him in the first round, second overall of the 1987 NHL Draft.

He won three Stanley Cups as part of the Red Wings in 1997, 1998 and 2002. Shanahan was also inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

“On behalf of the MLSE Board of Directors, and certainly our company and fans as well, we are very pleased to see Brendan continue in his role as President of the Toronto Maple Leafs,” said Larry Tanenbaum, Chairman of the Board for MLSE, in a statement. “Brendan’s positive impact on this team has not only been felt on the ice, where the team is on an impressive path, but throughout the league, with the Leafs alumni, and in the community. We look forward to continued success for the Maple Leafs under Brendan’s leadership over the next six years.”

What This Means for the Future

The Leafs should have stability in the front office for the next few years. Toronto does have to get over the hurdle of making it out of the first round. They also have to figure out how to juggle the impending Mitch Marner contract and have hard decisions to make.

Toronto is still in a better place with Shanahan in charge than they were when he first showed up.

