NHL Hall of Fame player Red Kelly passed away Thursday, his family announced. Kelly passed away in Toronto at the age of 91.

NHL Legend Red Kelly Passes Away

Kelly played for 20 seasons in the NHL, split between the Detroit Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs. The Simcoe, Ont. native started his NHL career as a defenceman with the Red Wings from 1948 to 1960. In his 12 seasons with Detroit, Kelly would win the first ever Norris trophy in 1954 as the leagues best defenceman. He also won three Lady Bing trophies (1951,1953,1954) as the leagues most gentlemanly player and was named a first-team all-star six times. He was a key member of the Red Wings dynasty of the ’50s that won four cups in six seasons.

After a falling out with Wings management in 1960, Kelly was traded to his home town Toronto Maple Leafs. In the trade, Kelly agreed to change positions and became a centre. In 1961, Kelly won his fourth Lady Bing trophy. Kelly would be part of a Leafs team that would win three consecutive Stanley Cups from 1961 to 1963. Kelly and the Leafs would win a fourth Cup of the decade in 1967.

Red Kelly retired following the 1967 season. In his career, Kelly played 1316 games and amassed 281 goals and 823 points. At the time of his retirement, Kelly was second in career games played, 13th in goals scored, fifth in assists and seventh in points.

After Hockey

Following his retirement in 1967, Kelly was hired by the expansion Los Angelis Kings to be their first-ever head coach. Kelly coached the Kings for two seasons, leading the team to the playoffs in both seasons. He then joined the Pittsburgh Penguins as head coach. Kelly coached Pittsburgh for three and a half season before being fired after 48 games in 1972-73. Kelly returned to the Leafs in 1973-74 to coach. He lasted four seasons in Toronto before being fired following the 1977 season. Kelly coached 742 games and recorded a 278-330-134 record.

Legacy

In 1969 Red Kelly was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame. He won eight Stanley Cups, one Norris trophy and four Lady Bing trophies. He was named as one the NHL’s 100 greatest players in history. While playing, Kelly was also moonlighting as a member of the Canadian parliament from 1962 to 1965. The Red Wings and Maple Leafs both retired Kelly’s number 4.

Saying Goodbye to a Legend

News of Kelly’s passing brought condolences from all over the NHL. The NHL, Red Wings and Maple Leafs released statements about Kelly’s passing. Fans and media have also been expressing their condolences and memories of the NHL Legend. Kelly will be remembered as one of the greatest players to ever play in the NHL. He was a key member of two NHL dynasties while excelling as both a defenceman and centre. Funeral and visitation arrangements have not been announced yet by the family.

