RALEIGH, NC – MAY 03: Carolina Hurricanes fans celebrate during a game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Islanders on March 3, 2019 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC. (Photo by Greg Thompson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Bunch of Jerks, eh? Is NHL viewership in Jeopardy?

BeLeaf In The Magic: ‘Bunch of Jerks’ Have A Shot To Win The Cup

In a simply sensational NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, the underdogs have proved themselves to be the contrary. First place seeds like Calgary and Tampa Bay were knocked out by teams that everyone thought would just be happy to make it past the 82nd game. Furthermore, as we advance into the conference finals, one underdog team hopes to continue their slew of unwarranted and unpredicted success while other teams like San Jose scratch and claw to fulfill their destiny. Meanwhile, what is going on in ‘Jeopardy!’ directly reflects the debate in sports right now.

In this episode, the boys will talk about:

The second round of the playoffs

Review the third round matchups

As an added bonus, they will talk about the newfound “Jeopardy”! wiz James Holzhauer . Does he have a future in sports? What can the number nuts learn from him?

Until next time, keep your stick on the ice.

About your hosts

Christian Holmes is a journalism student at Humber College. Known as Christian Mingle and Holmesy, he spends most of his time living life, sipping on Budweiser, listening to The Hip, being a smart ass, and building his writing portfolio. He writes for Grandstand Central and has been featured in Artifact-News.com, and Last Word on Hockey. He has also contributed to Everyday Hockey Heroes: Inspirational Stories On and Off The Ice by Bob McKenzie and Jim Lang. In the future, Holmesy strives to be an NHL exec or report on the Leafs. Follow him on Twitter @HolmesyWrites.

Oscar Elieff is enrolled in Brock University’s Sports Management program. He is set on leaving a major impact on the hockey industry. Elieff is constantly trying to learn new analytics to help his own understanding of the sport. Working with the numbers is what he does. Check out his work on Last Word on Hockey. Follow him on Twitter @oscaelie_99.

