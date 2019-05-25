LAS VEGAS, NV – JUNE 21: The Stanley Cup is displayed during the 2017 NHL Awards and Expansion Draft at T-Mobile Arena on June 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

It’s time for the Stanley Cup Finals! A rematch from 1970. What do the boys have to say about this? Listen to find out!

BeLeaf In Magic: A Maple Leafs Podcast features Christian Holmes (better known as Christian Mingle or Holmesy) and Oscar Elieff talking about hockey and all things Toronto Maple Leafs. With their knowledge of hockey and comedic talents, Christian and Oscar will enlighten your ears to hard-hitting, truth speaking, uncensored, 100 % no bullshit Leafs talk. So get your chicken fingers and your Freedom 35 because it’s about to go down!

BeLeaf In The Magic: Stanley Cup Finals preview

It has been a tough battle for the St. Louis Blues to make to the Cup Finals. At one point in the season, St. Louis was dead last in the league and fans and media alike were calling for a potential rebuild. Blues general manager Doug Armstrong never lost faith in his vision for the team and here they are today, in a spot no one thought they would be in. They had a hard fought battle with the Winnipeg Jets in the first round. A tight matchup with the Dallas Stars in the second round, going to a Game Seven where they won in double overtime. Then they took on the San Jose Sharks in the third round. Even with a little bit of bad luck in Game Three, the Blues still managed to take the series in six games.

Their foe for the NHL’s showdown of immortals is the Boston Bruins. The Bruins had some expectations for their team this year but it is safe to say that they’re a little shocked to get this far. The Bruins had a hard-fought first-round matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs. After a dominant performance in Game Seven, they took on the Columbus Blue Jackets, a team who stunned the President’s Trophy-winning Tampa Bay Lighting and swept them in four games. Boston had their struggles in the series but won the series in six games. Then in the third round, the not-so-big and bad Bruins made quick work of the Carolina Hurricanes and swept them to punch their ticket to Lord Stanley’s Final.

In this episode, the boys will talk about:

The third round of the playoffs.

Preview the Stanley Cup Finals.

Discuss who would sit on the NHL’s Iron Throne.

Until next time, keep your stick on the ice.

About your hosts

Christian Holmes is a journalism student at Humber College. Known as Christian Mingle and Holmesy, he spends most of his time living life, sipping on Budweiser, listening to The Hip, being a smart ass, and building his writing portfolio. He writes for Grandstand Central and has been featured in Artifact-News.com, and Last Word on Hockey. He has also contributed to Everyday Hockey Heroes: Inspirational Stories On and Off The Ice by Bob McKenzie and Jim Lang. In the future, Holmesy strives to be an NHL exec or report on the Leafs. Follow him on Twitter @HolmesyWrites.

Oscar Elieff is enrolled in Brock University’s Sports Management program. He is set on leaving a major impact on the hockey industry. Elieff is constantly trying to learn new analytics to help his own understanding of the sport. Working with the numbers is what he does. Check out his work on Last Word on Hockey. Follow him on Twitter @oscaelie_99.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on