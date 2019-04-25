BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 23: Head Coach Mike Babcock of the Toronto Maple Leafs directs his team during the third period of Game Seven of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Boston Bruins during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden on April 23, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Bruins defeat the Maple Leafs 5-1. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Boston Bruins sure do seem to have the Maple Leafs number. Another year, another Game 7 loss. This year though, Leafs Nation’s faithful want head coach Mike Babcock gone like Jon Snow wants the Iron Throne. Will Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas fire Babcock? What are the next moves? The boys discuss.

BeLeaf In Magic: A Maple Leafs Podcast features Christian Holmes (better known as Christian Mingle or Holmesy) and Oscar Elieff talking about hockey and all things Toronto Maple Leafs. With their knowledge of hockey and comedic talents, Christian and Oscar will enlighten your ears to hard-hitting, truth speaking, uncensored, 100 % no bullshit Leafs talk. So get your chicken fingers and your Freedom 35 because it’s about to go down!

For the second year in a row, the Maple Leafs played the Bruins in the National Hockey League playoffs and we all know how that turned out. Mr. E and Holmesy have their opinions on how things will go from here. One is on the fence about changes being made. The other is more confident in what to expect. How does the rest of the pod play out? Let’s take a peek:

The boys give their impression of the series.

The boys give their take on the play of certain players like William Nylander .

. Their predictions for the offseason.

Some rants along the way.

Until next time, keep your stick on the ice.

About your hosts

Christian Holmes is a journalism student at Humber College. Known as Christian Mingle and Holmesy, he spends most of his time living life, sipping on Budweiser, listening to The Hip, being a smart ass, and building his writing portfolio. He writes for Grandstand Central and has been featured in Artifact-News.com, and Last Word on Hockey. He has also contributed to Everyday Hockey Heroes: Inspirational Stories On and Off The Ice by Bob McKenzie and Jim Lang. In the future, Holmesy strives to be an NHL exec or report on the Leafs. Follow him on Twitter @HolmesyWrites.

Oscar Elieff is enrolled in Brock University’s Sports Management program. He is set on leaving a major impact on the hockey industry. Elieff is constantly trying to learn new analytics to help his own understanding of the sport. Working with the numbers is what he does. Check out his work on Last Word on Hockey. Follow him on Twitter @oscaelie_99.

