TORONTO, ON – OCTOBER 3: Nazem Kadri #43 of the Toronto Maple Leafs blasts a shot from the point against the Montreal Canadiens during an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on October 3, 2018, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Maple Leafs defeated the Canadiens 3-2 in overtime. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

The Toronto Maple Leafs have announced that forward Nazem Kadri will not return to the game against the St. Louis Blues after sustaining a concussion in the first period. Kadri will be re-evaluated on Wednesday.

Update: Maple Leafs forward Nazem Kadri is out of tonight’s game due to a concussion. #LeafsForever — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) February 20, 2019

It’s uncertain when Kadri suffered the concussion exactly. However, he was on the receiving end of a few big collisions. This includes one where he was absolutely levelled by St. Louis Blues defenceman Vince Dunn. It was first announced that he was being held out for precautionary reasons but later revealed that he had, in fact, sustained a concussion.

In 58 games so far this season, Kadri has scored 15 goals and added 20 assists for 35 points. He also has an outstanding Corsi-For percentage of 60.6 percent.

Over his career with the Leafs, Kadri has scored 160 goals and 188 assists for 348 points in 546 games.

Kadri was originally drafted the Leafs in the first round, seventh overall in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft.

Bad News for the Leafs/Kadri

This is devastating news for the Maple Leafs and Nazem Kadri. Kadri was putting together a decent season in terms of production while being the Leafs shut down centre. While he’s not producing at the rate he has in previous years, it’s mostly due to the fact that he has been moved down the depth chart with the arrival of John Tavares.

Trevor Moore will be the likely recall if Kadri does miss an extended period of time. Moore has appeared in seven games for the Leafs this season, where he has scored one goal and added two assists.

The Leafs next game will be at home on Thursday night where they will host the Stanley Cup Champion Washington Capitals.

