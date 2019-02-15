DETROIT, MICHIGAN – FEBRUARY 01: Andreas Johnsson #18 of the Toronto Maple Leafs battles for the puck with Luke Glendening #41 of the Detroit Red Wings during the third period at Little Caesars Arena on February 01, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit won the game 3-2 in overtime. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced that winger Andreas Johnsson will not be returning against the Vegas Golden Knights. This is because Johnsson has a lower-body injury.

Maple Leafs forward Andreas Johnsson will not return to tonight’s game due to a leg injury. #LeafsForever — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) February 15, 2019

Johnsson suffered the injury from a knee on knee hit made by Brayden McNabb. Johnsson left the game. However, McNabb was given just a 2-minute penalty. At the time of the hit, the Leafs were up 1-0. The goal was from Johnsson on the power play.

Brayden McNabb with a knee-on-knee hit on Andreas Johnsson. pic.twitter.com/A1bidUpILu — Flintor (@TheFlintor) February 15, 2019

This hit does not look good and may get a second look from the Department of Player Safety. Andreas Johnsson was just coming back from a concussion suffered earlier this year. He had only had a handful of games back but has clearly had some bad luck.

The speedy 24-year-old winger is a big loss for the Maple Leafs. Although, they do have tons of talent up front. Johnsson however, was a part of what allowed them to roll 4 skilled lines. He can fit anywhere in a lineup and produce.

Career

Andreas Johnsson was chosen in the 7th round at 202 overall by the Leafs back in 2013. He spent a few years in Sweden. After that, he came over for two years with the Toronto Marlies. This is his first full season with the Leafs. He has 15 goals, 16 assists for 31 points in 51 games played.

On his career, he has 34 points in 60 games played. All with the Maple Leafs. The Leafs are obviously hoping this is nothing serious for Andreas Johnsson. However, for the next game or two, expect Tyler Ennis to slot back into the lineup. Ennis had a hot start to the year but also missed an extended period of time due to an injury. He is off of injured reserve now, however, and appears ready to go.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on