OTTAWA, ON – JANUARY 22: Ottawa Senators Center Matt Duchene (95) waits for a face-off during first period National Hockey League action between the Arizona Coyotes and Ottawa Senators on January 22, 2019, at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON, Canada. (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It’s Friday and the Last Word on Hockey is here with another dose of NHL trade rumours. We gather a group of three or four rumours and try to make sense of them. The NHL trade deadline is under a month away on February 25th, so these rumours will heat up as we get closer to the date. Today we are looking at some common teams in NHL trade rumours in the Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators, and Florida Panthers.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Rumour: We start off NHL Trade Rumours with a team that has made all kind of buzz. After trading for Jake Muzzin and re-signing Auston Matthews, it is possible the Leafs are not done. TSN Insider Pierre LeBrun reported on insider trading that the Leafs assistant general manager Laurance Gilman has been scouting the Carolina Hurricanes.

Analysis: A deal between these two teams has always made sense. However, most people thought with the Muzzin deal a trade between them may not happen. This is because the rumoured name has always been Brett Pesce. Pesce is a cost-controlled right-handed Dman who is a solid top 4 guy. Carolina is still a team that could use more scoring talent, therefore, a trade between the two teams make sense.

However, Pesce may not even be the one being scouted. LeBrun also mentioned it could be Pesce, or it could be pending UFA Micheal Ferland. He wasn’t sure which one, maybe it was both. However, this is news because sending the AGM to scout instead of just a scout usually shows that there is legit interest. It was rumoured that the Canes may not be taking many calls on Ferland at the minute though. It will be interesting to see what develops there.

Ottawa Senators

Rumour: TSN’s Bob McKenzie said on his podcast, “My needle on Stone and Duchene is that they’re not going to sign in Ottawa and they’re going to be traded.”

"My needle on Stone and Duchene is that they're not going to sign in Ottawa and they're going to be traded." #Sens

Analysis: Obviously, this is not what Sens fans wanted to hear. There was growing thought that Matt Duchene may be dealt as it didn’t appear the contract size was a match. However, there was some optimism that they would get Mark Stone signed.

Whether this is because of the deals Ottawa is presenting or because the players want to leave, Ottawa may be trading 2 massive pieces this deadline. It will be interesting as details come out about what these negotiations were like. However, the door hasn’t fully been shut on these guys staying. Teams will no doubt be lining up to acquire either Duchene or Stone for a playoff run.

Florida Panthers

Rumour: We end NHL Trade rumours looking at Elliotte Friedman’s 31 Thoughts. In this, he mentioned that the Panthers are still hoping to sign one, if not both of Artemi Panarin or Sergei Bobrovsky this offseason. However, this is well known. What Friedman did mention is that Mike Hoffman could be a piece going out to make room.

Analysis: Hoffman could be another real big name on the market for what may be a loaded deadline this season. Hoffman has now scored 20 goals in 5 straight seasons. As well, he will almost certainly hit 30 this season as long as he stays healthy. He is already at 24.

Hoffman could be huge for a team looking to add depth scoring. There are going to be lots of options out there. It’s possible a team like the Nashville Predators, Calgary Flames, or Boston Bruins look at one of the big names mentioned today. There are also a handful of other teams that may look for a guy like Hoffman too. He was a big part of Ottawa’s 2017 Eastern Conference Final run and has a deadly shot. There should be a market for him.

