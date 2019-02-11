TORONTO, ON – DECEMBER 29: Matt Martin #17 of the New York Islanders battles against Jake Gardiner #51 of the Toronto Maple Leafs during an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on December 29, 2018 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Islanders defeated the Maple Leafs 4-0.(Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

It’s Monday and here’s another batch of fresh NHL trade rumours for the week. We take a look at the possible deals that could go down before the Feb. 25 trade deadline. Today we break down rumours surrounding the Toronto Maple Leafs, Boston Bruins and Detroit Red Wings.

All NHL trade rumours are taken from the original source and are subject to change.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Rumour: Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos said on the Fan 590 that an extension for defenceman Jake Gardiner is unlikely. However, there could be one if in and around $5 million.

“I believe if they can get in around $5 million, Jake has a chance to get an extension here”@RealKyper tells @SportsnetBen & @JDBunkis that, though it’s unlikely, there’s a number that could work to keep Jake Gardiner in a #Leafs uniform#GoodShow: https://t.co/dBF6dDcHIa pic.twitter.com/rDKIcmdJFS — Sportsnet 590 The FAN (@FAN590) February 9, 2019

Analysis: The news on Gardiner seems to shift daily. He’s either speculated on his way out of town at the deadline or in free agency. An extension doesn’t seem to be in the cards for him.

However, the spectre of the impending Mitch Marner deal is thing that will likely make Gardiner the odd man out. Prospects Rasmus Sandin and Timothy Liljegren will be low-cost options if Gardiner does leave the Leafs.

Boston Bruins

Rumour: Matt Porter of the Boston Globe said the asking price for Columbus Blue Jackets scorer Artemi Panarin is a high one. Porter stated that Columbus is asking for a first-round pick, a player and prospect for the rental of the Russian.

So what could be ahead for the Bruins, come trade deadline? https://t.co/bCKdhANxWD via @BostonGlobe — Matt Porter (@mattyports) February 9, 2019

Analysis: It’s uncertain if Boston general manager Don Sweeney will pony up for Panarin. There’s a high-risk that Panarin would leave the Bruins in the off-season. There are also other suitors in the mix including the Calgary Flames, Nashville Predators and Tampa Bay Lightning among others.

Boston isn’t fixated completely on Panarin as they could acquire. Some of the names tossed about are Micheal Ferland, Wayne Simmonds and Charlie Coyle.

Detroit Red Wings

Rumour: Ansar Khan of MLive.com said that the Detroit Red Wings may sign unrestricted free agents Jimmy Howard, Gustav Nyquist and Nick Jensen if general manager Ken Holland can’t trade them at the deadline.

Analysis: Detroit has seven impending free agents, but Howard, Nyquist and Jensen do hold value. The Red Wings are in the middle of a rebuild are looking for picks, prospects and young players to move that along.

Howard is 34 years old, but goalies are always a commodity for teams looking to make a playoff push. Nyquist has 13 goals this season and would be an asset to any team looking for secondary scoring.

However, Detroit would be alright with keeping these players. Howard is still a solid goalie that’s better than what his stats are and Nyquist can score goals.

