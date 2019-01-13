TORONTO, ON – JANUARY 03: Toronto Maple Leafs Right Wing Trevor Moore (42) skates with the puck during the NHL regular season game between the Minnesota Wild and the Toronto Maple Leafs on January 3, 2019, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON, Canada. (Photo by Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced they have signed forward Trevor Moore. The deal is a two year, one-way deal. As well, it carries an average value of $775,000. Moore is one of many RFA’s the Leafs need to re-sign this season. However, many of them are much bigger names. Such as Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and Kasperi Kapanen.

Trevor Moore’s two-year contract extension carries an average annual value of $775,000 ($750,000 in 2019-20, $800,000 in 2020-21). #LeafsForever https://t.co/odDiI6ia4F — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) January 13, 2019

This Trevor Moore deal is not a major one, however, shows some significance for the Leafs. Lots of talks when they signed John Tavares was about how they must have to trade one of their young guys to fit under the cap. However, that is not the case. Cheap contracts like these to bottom 6 guys are what will help. Between players like this and entry-level deals, it will be how the Leafs survive their upcoming cap crunch.

Trevor Moore has appeared in just 6 NHL games this season. He has one goal and two assists in that time. With the Marlies this season, he has 19 goals and 7 assists for 26 points in 30 games. Moore is just 23 years old and went undrafted. He was another good free agent signing for the Leafs, a thing they have gotten good at over the past few years. Guys like Andreas Borgman and Igor Ozhiganov have contributed to the NHL team. While Calle Rosen has helped out in the AHL.

It is a very safe bet that Trevor Moore will be competing for a roster spot next season. This new cheap contract may just help that. The benefit of having a one-way deal for Moore is that if he is sent to the AHL he gets his full salary. He would be paid $700,000 instead of the $70,000 he is this year. This is a benefit for richer teams like Toronto, who can use that to lower the NHL AAV.

