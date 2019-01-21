TORONTO, ON – MARCH 17: Andreas Johnsson #18 of the Toronto Maple Leafs waits for play to resume against the Montreal Canadiens during an NHL game at the Air Canada Centre on March 17, 2018 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Maple Leafs defeated the Canadiens 4-0. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced that forward Andreas Johnsson is out with a concussion. He did not return to Sunday’s game and is out indefinitely. The Leafs lost to the Coyotes by a score of 4-2.

While chasing a loose puck in the corner Johnsson was hit hard by Arizona Coyotes defenceman Niklas Hjalmarsson and went flying into the boards. The play happened during the second period. Johnsson did not return to the Leafs bench for the third period.

So far this season, Johnsson has scored 10 goals and 12 assists for 22 points to go along with 20 minutes in penalties in 42 games played. His possession numbers are 53.4 percent Corsi-For and a relative Corsi of +3.4.

Johnsson played in nine games for the Leafs last year with two goals and one assist for three points. He spent most of the season with the Toronto Marlies, helping the club to the Calder Cup and winning AHL playoff MVP. Johnsson was originally drafted by the Leafs in the seventh round, 202nd overall in the 2013 NHL Draft.

What This Means for the Future

Johnsson was recently bumped up to the Leafs second line with Auston Matthews, due to the struggles of William Nylander. With this injury, the Leafs could give Nylander another opportunity in a top-six role. After being a highly publicized holdout this season, Nylander has just four points in 20 games.

The injury also likely opens the door for Trevor Moore to get back into the lineup. Moore has spent most of his season with the Marlies. He recently signed a two-year deal with the Leafs.

