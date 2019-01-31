COLUMBUS, OH – JANUARY 13: Artemi Panarin #9 of the Columbus Blue Jackets is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a goal during the first period of the game against the New York Rangers on January 13, 2019 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Another Thursday, another fresh batch of NHL Trade Rumours from Last Word On Hockey! Today we’ll dive into the Toronto Maple Leafs, Colombus Blue Jackets, and Philadelphia Flyers.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Rumour: Bob McKenzie speculated on Toronto 1050 that Auston Matthews contract could be in the range of $11 million for five or six years, or a longer-term deal of $13 million for seven or eight. This may effect NHL Trade Rumours going forward.

Analysis: The saga of Matthews contract has been a focal point of the Leafs organization. The clubs salary cap next year is looking to be around $83 million. If we’re going by McKenzie’s numbers, the five or six-year deal would be about 13% of their cap. The longer-term option is closer to 15%.

The Leafs have a secondary focus on their plate as well: Mitch Marner and his potential cap hit. With that in mind, they’re probably favouring a shorter term deal for Matthews. It’s been a well-argued point that the two deserve matching contracts, so it’s not unfathomable that whatever Matthews gets will have a direct effect on that Marner would accept. Both players are extremely close when it comes down to their value and contributions to the organization. The best case scenario for Toronto is to keep the pair together and with the franchise. Both of these contracts will largely affect the Leafs cap space going forward.

Colombus Blue Jackets

Rumour: TSN Insider Pierre LeBrun was quoted saying that Artemi Panarin could be traded ahead of the deadline to the Nashville Predators or Boston Bruins.

Analysis: Panarin is a constant topic of discussion lately. He’s a hot commodity and seems to have an endless list of teams knocking at his door. If the Blue Jackets ultimately trade him before the cut-off, Nashville or Boston are clubs that would be a good fit for the top scoring winger. He’s an extremely desirable rental player for either city, especially when you factor in a playoff run.

Philadelphia Flyers

Rumour: Wrapping up NHL Trade Rumours today, Dave Reid discussed the Vegas Golden Knights being a potential landing spot for Wayne Simmonds on NHL Tonight.

Analysis: With the inevitable trade of Simmonds looming, the number of teams interested in him keeps growing. His physicality and style of play would be a good fit for Vegas if he did slot into the second line alongside Paul Stastny and Max Pacioretty.

Philly has had a very disappointing season. However, Simmonds could fetch a very solid return at the deadline. A lesser player that can help them now. But, also a solid pick or prospect for the future. Philly is in a weird spot right now, however, the future will be their main concern.

