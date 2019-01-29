LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 03: Jake Muzzin #6 of the Los Angeles Kings skates after the puck during the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Staples Center on January 03, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Last Word on Hockey presents The MnM Podcast. The latest addition to the stable of LWOH Hockey Podcast Content. Every week the Alex Metzger and Chace McCallum will share their thoughts on the news of the week, have a variety of guests from the world of hockey as well as spending some time on original segments. Sit back, listen, and enjoy.

The guys are back with another podcast. This week, Alex and Chace decide to hand out midseason report cards. These report cards were based on teams vs expectations at the start of the year.

The guys start by looking at Peter Chiarelli and his firing. Why Chiarelli’s moves made the Oilers the only team with an F. As well as what is to come. However, Alex and Chace don’t think Edmonton fans are safe just yet. The problem may start at the top and that could be an issue.

Next, they look at teams with D and then C grades. This is generally teams underperforming what the expectations were. With a mix of teams who are just plain bad. However, a common theme near the bottom seemed to be goaltending. Most of these teams had poor goalies to go with them.

Jake Muzzin Trade

After that, the guys look at the B group. This also features the new home of Jake Muzzin. The Jake Muzzin trade was broken while Alex and Chace were recording. So, they spent Toronto’s part talking about how he will fit. They look at the return and why this was good for Toronto. Alex and Chace also believe this could be the move that turns them into a legit contender.

Finally, the guys look at the A grades. With not much to say they admire what some of the teams have become. For all of this and more, listen to the MnM Hockey Podcast!

Who are Alex and Chace? Alex and Chace are both from Waterloo region in Ontario Canada. Both of them grew up playing hockey and shortly after fell in love with analyzing it. Chace is a noted Leafs and Penguins fan, while Alex is a die-hard Senators fan. You can find Alex’s work at LastWordOnHockey.com. You can find Chace’s work at hockeyandstuff.weebly.com.

