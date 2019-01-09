PETERBOROUGH, ON – NOVEMBER 15: Nick Suzuki #37 of the Owen Sound Attack skates against the Peterborough Petes in an OHL game at the Peterborough Memorial Centre on November 15, 2018 in Peterborough, Ontario, Canada. The Petes defeated the Attack 4-3 in overtime. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

A blockbuster trade was announced early Wednesday morning. The Owen Sound Attack have shipped Nick Suzuki, Sean Durzi, and Zachary Roberts to the Guelph Storm. In exchange, Owen Sound receives Mark Woolley, Zachary Poirier, and Barret Kirwin. Additionally, four draft picks are sent including Guelph’s fourth rounder in 2019, a third rounder in 2021, as well as a second and a conditional third rounder in 2022.

Guelph Storm

Guelph sits in fourth place in the Western Conference of the OHL, 10 points out of first place. With the recent acquisition of three quality prospects, they should certainly narrow that gap. Above all, Nick Suzuki stands out as the most notable new face. Originally drafted 13th overall in 2017 by the Vegas Golden Knights, he was a major factor in the Max Pacioretty deal with the Montreal Canadiens. Suzuki boasts an incredible 129 goals and 150 assists for 279 points in 222 regular season appearances with the Attack. The elite centerman recorded 22 goals and 23 helpers for 45 points in 30 games this season as their captain. Additionally, returned from World Juniors in Vancouver this year with three assists in five games.

On the blueline, Sean Durzi and Zachary Roberts provide a welcomed boost. While serving as an alternate captain, Durzi scored 30 goals, 89 assists, totaling 119 points in 163 regular season games. The 6’0 defenseman was drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round of the 2018 NHL Draft. Furthermore, Roberts remains undrafted but still contributes enough at his current level. With 118 contests in Owen Sound, he has 20 goals and 22 assists for 42 points. Six goals and two assists came within 24 games this year.

Following the conclusion of this season, Suzuki and Durzi should be off to their respective professional clubs. Guelph is gearing up for one solid run at the J. Ross Robertson Cup.

Owen Sound Attack

In his sophomore year in the OHL, defenseman Mark Woolley is off to Owen Sound. The 6’2 17-year-old has recorded four goals and 11 assists for 15 points in 95 games. Within the span of 29 matches this season, he has a pair of goals and four assists for six total points.

Meanwhile, centers Zach Poirier and Barret Kirwin will also join him. The former is a gritty 20-year-old who doesn’t let his lack of size stop him from contributing physically. Poirier has 53 goals with 42 assists across 275 games in the OHL. Currently, he holds 15 points consisting of seven goals and eight assists in 38 points. On the other hand, Kirwin is another small skater standing at only 5’9 but still can put up solid offensive numbers. While playing in 159 games with Guelph, the 18-year-old has tallied 27 goals and 34 assists for 61 points. 21 of those points came within his 36 games this season after racking up nine goals and 12 helpers.

The Attack will look to use their recent influx of draft picks to retool and take a better shot at the playoffs down the road.

