TORONTO, ON – FEBRUARY 10: Frederik Andersen #31 of the Toronto Maple Leafs waits for play to resume against the Ottawa Senators during an NHL game at the Air Canada Centre on February 10, 2018 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Maple Leafs defeated the Senators 6-3. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Frederik Andersen

Toronto Maple Leafs Frederik Andersen is sidelined day-to-day with a knee injury. The club announced the goaltender’s status this afternoon.

The @MapleLeafs announced today that the club has recalled goaltender Eamon McAdam from the @NLGrowlers (ECHL) on an emergency basis. Frederik Andersen is listed as day-to-day with a knee injury. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) October 15, 2018

Andersen skated as usual with the team this morning. The club made him inactive later in the day, but did not comment on the injury.

So far this season, he is 4-1 in five starts with a goals against average of 3.02 and a save percentage of .899.

Over his six-year NHL career Andersen has played for the Anaheim Ducks and Maple Leafs. He has a goals-against-average of 2.33 and a save percentage of .918 in 262 career NHL games. Andersen was originally drafted in the seventh round, 187th overall of the 2010 NHL Draft by the Carolina Hurricanes, but went back into the draft after being unable to come to terms with the Hurricanes. The Ducks drafted him two years later in the third round, 87th overall.

What This Means For The Maple Leafs Goaltending Situation

After losing Curtis McElhinney and Calvin Pickard on waivers, the Maple Leafs lost much of their goaltending depth before the season started this year. Andersen is a workhorse for Toronto, playing 66 games in back to back seasons for them. Losing him for any amount of time could be costly for the Maple Leafs.

Garret Sparks is the backup and will start tonight against the Los Angeles Kings. Sparks allowed six goals in his only start of the season and has yet to prove he’s capable at the NHL level. Although he did win the Baz Bastien Memorial Award and Harry “Hap” Holmes Memorial Award for best goaltender statistically and as voted by the media last year while winning a Calder Cup for the AHL’s Toronto Marlies.

The Maple Leafs called up 24-year-old Eamon McAdam to back up Sparks while Andersen is out. McAdam has bounced around the AHL and ECHL the past few seasons and has never played in the NHL.

