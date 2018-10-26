ANNAPOLIS, MD – MARCH 03: Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babock walks out to the rink on March 3, 2018, at the Navy – Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, MD. The Washington Capitals defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs, 5-2. (Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Last Word on Hockey presents The MNM Podcast. The latest addition to the stable of LWOH Hockey Podcast Content. Every week the Alex Metzger and Chace McCallum will share their thoughts on the news of the week, have a variety of guests from the world of hockey as well as spending some time on original segments. Sit back, listen, and enjoy.

The guys are back after a week off with lots of stuff to talk about. With the NHL back underway it means Suspensions are also back. The guys start off the Podcast by breaking down the Mike Matheson suspension. Did he deserve it? Too much? Too little? What do you think?

After that, the guys take a look at Alex Tuch‘s 7-year extension. Alex and Chace are both confused by the length. They discuss what kind of player Tuch is and if he is worth almost 5 million dollars per season.

They then switch to the main focus of the Podcast, Mike Babcock. There has been more talk floated around Twitter about how good of a coach Mike Babcock is. The guys decided to get involved. They look at past teams and decisions. Along with current ones. Tune in to find out what they have to say about Babcock.

Finally, the guys end the podcast by playing an over-under game. Looking at where teams are after 2 weeks of the regular season and guessing if they finish over or under. Play along at home and tell them what you think! Tune in for all of this and more, with the MnM Hockey Podcast.

Who are Alex and Chace? Alex and Chace are both from Waterloo region in Ontario Canada. Both of them grew up playing hockey and shortly after fell in love with analyzing it. Chace is a noted Leafs and Penguins fan, while Alex is a die-hard Senators fan. You can find Alex’s work at LastWordOnHockey.com. You can find Chace’s work at hockeyandstuff.weebly.com.

