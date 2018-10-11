TORONTO, ON – APRIL 2: William Nylander #29 of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates against the Buffalo Sabres during an NHL game at the Air Canada Centre on April 2, 2018 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Maple Leafs defeated the Sabres 5-2. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** William Nylander

Last Word on Hockey presents The MNM Podcast. The latest addition to the stable of LWOH Hockey Podcast Content. Every week the Alex Metzger and Chace McCallum will share their thoughts on the news of the week, have a variety of guests from the world of hockey as well as spending some time on original segments. Sit back, listen, and enjoy.

Alex and Chace are back and so is hockey! The guy’s breakdown parts of an action-filled week and give a big majority of time on the William Nylander situation.

They start off by looking at Tom Wilson and his 20 game suspension. They talk about why the NHL Department of Player Safety did a great job explaining it. They also give their thoughts on the length of it and if it will be overturned.

They then look at league action and remind people not to get too worked up over the first five games of a season. They take a look at the Senators start, season, and possible roster moves. Alex shares that he is actually excited to watch the games the Sens play while not being as excited for the season.

Following that, the guys head to the main part of the show. Alex and Chace review the William Nylander situation. They give their opinion on the possible outcome and why both sides are in the right here. The guys look at the future Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews contracts and discuss why the Leafs could be facing all of this again next season.

Stay tuned for all of this and more, with the MnM Hockey Podcast!

Who are Alex and Chace? Alex and Chace are both from Waterloo region in Ontario Canada. Both of them grew up playing hockey and shortly after fell in love with analyzing it. Chace is a noted Leafs and Penguins fan, while Alex is a die-hard Senators fan. You can find Alex’s work at LastWordOnHockey.com. You can find Chace’s work at hockeyandstuff.weebly.com.

Embed from Getty Images﻿

Related

View the original article on