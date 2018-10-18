TORONTO, ON – APRIL 2: William Nylander #29 of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates against the Buffalo Sabres during an NHL game at the Air Canada Centre on April 2, 2018 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Maple Leafs defeated the Sabres 5-2. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** William Nylander

Is William Nylander a goner?

BeLeaf In Magic: A Maple Leafs Podcast features Christian Holmes (better known as Christian Mingle or Holmesy) and Oscar Elieff talking about hockey and all things Toronto Maple Leafs. With their knowledge of hockey and comedic talents, Christian and Oscar will enlighten your ears to hard-hitting, truth speaking, uncensored, 100 % no bullshit Leafs talk. So get your chicken fingers and your Freedom 35 because it’s about to go down!

Today the boys kicked the dead horse some more by talking about what the Toronto sports media hasn’t shut up about — William Nylander‘s contract situation. Not to worry, they did talk about other things too! What are those you ask? Let’s take a peek:

How good is Toronto?

What happened to Frederik Andersen ?

? What is the boys’ impression on the Leafs?

Why a William Nylander trade doesn’t make sense.

Why it might.

What could the Leafs expect to get?

Toronto’s prospect system going forward

Is Auston Matthews really better than Connor McDavid

Why is the Matthews-McDavid debate even a debate?

What junior player could give McDavid a run for his money in the coming years?

Until next time, keep your stick on the ice.

Timestamps

0-4:00 Start of the season

4:00-12:00 – The case for trading Nylander

12:00-21:30 – The case for keeping Nylander

21:30-29:45 – Comparing Marner and Nylander

29:45-31:16 – Quickly Touching on the 2020 Draft

Christian Holmes is a journalism student at Humber College. Known as Christian Mingle and Holmesy, he spends most of his time living life, sipping on Budweiser, listening to The Hip, being a smart ass, and building his writing portfolio. He writes for Grandstand Central and has been featured in Artifact-News.com, and Last Word on Hockey. In the future, Holmesy strives to be an NHL exec and report on the Leafs. Follow him on Twitter @HolmesyWrites.

Oscar Elieff is enrolled in Brock University’s Sports Management program. Elieff is formerly an employee with the Minor Hockey Alliance of Ontario. He is set on leaving a major impact on the hockey industry. Elief is constantly trying to learn new analytics to help his own understanding of the sport. The love of numbers is what he wants to work with. Check out his work on Last Word on Hockey. Follow him on Twitter @oscaelie_99.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

