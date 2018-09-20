TAMPA, FL – MAY 06: Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) reacts to his goal during the second period of an NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference Playoffs game between the Boston Bruins and the Tampa Bay Lightning on May 06, 2018, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL. (Photo by Roy K. Miller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Last Word on Hockey presents The MNM Podcast. The latest addition to the stable of LWOH Hockey Podcast Content. Every week the Alex Metzger and Chace McCallum will share their thoughts on the news of the week, have a variety of guests from the world of hockey as well as spending some time on original segments. Sit back, listen, and enjoy.

The guys are back with their division preview series. This week Alex and Chace take a look at the busy 2018 Atlantic Division. The guys as always, rank where they think each team will finish and why.

They start off with the Ottawa Senators and break down the Erik Karlsson trade. The guys then take a look at how badly the Sens screwed up and what this means for this season. They then look at the rest of the bottom of the division. Both Alex and Chace agree this division is very top heavy.

Next, they look at two teams that find themselves in the middle of the division. Alex is mad about a take he has frequently seen online lately and doesn’t understand why. They break down where the 4th and 5th teams fall in this division and what they look like going forward.

Following that, they break down the top of the division and how they see what could be a tight race unfolding. Alex explains why he doesn’t have Chace’s Leafs in the first spot. Do you agree with the rankings? Where would you place them?

Tune in for all of this and more, with the MnM Hockey Podcast!

Who are Alex and Chace? Alex and Chace are both from Waterloo region in Ontario Canada. Both of them grew up playing hockey and shortly after fell in love with analyzing it. Chace is a noted Leafs and Penguins fan, while Alex is a die-hard Senators fan. You can find Alex’s work at LastWordOnHockey.com. You can find Chace’s work at hockeyandstuff.weebly.com.

