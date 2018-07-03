TORONTO,ON – APRIL 23: Matt Martin #15 of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates against the Washington Capitals in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Air Canada Centre on April 23, 2017 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Capitals defeated the Maple Leafs 2-1 in overtime to win series 4-2. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

The Toronto Maple Leafs have agreed to trade Matt Martin to the New York Islanders in exchange for Eamon McAdam.

#Isles Transaction: The team has acquired Matt Martin from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for Eamon McAdam. Details: https://t.co/b7F2Ut1Lcg pic.twitter.com/6bpDMDzXzz — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) July 3, 2018

The Maple Leafs completed a trade Tuesday with the New York Islanders. The Islanders acquire right wing Matt Martin in exchange for prospect goalie Eamon McAdam.

Key Players

In Martin, the Islanders get one of the top hitters in the NHL. Last season, he scored three goals and nine assists for 12 points in 50 games. He also added 50 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers are 48.8 percent Corsi-For and a relative Corsi of -2.1. Those totals improved compared to the 2016-17 season, where he scored four goals, five assists for nine points in 82 games. Over his nine-year NHL career, Martin has played for the New York Islanders, and the Toronto Maple Leafs. He has put up 50 goals and 59 assists for 109 points in 570 career games. He was originally drafted in the fifth round, 148th overall of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft by the Islanders.

McAdam, 23, was drafted by the Islanders in the third round, 70th overall of the 2013 NHL Draft. He played 29 games for the Worcester Raiders in the ECHL last year with a .910 save percentage. He also played nine games for the Bridgeport Sound Tigers in the AHL with a .903 save percentage.

What This Means for the Future

Martin led the league in hitting for four years straight with the Islanders. While playing in New York, Martin was part of what many considered the best fourth line in hockey. His hitting ability has not diminished since then. His ice time dwindled with the Toronto Maple Leafs as the team choose speed and finesse for their fourth line over the hard-hitting, grinding type of fouth lines many other teams deploy.

At 29, Martin still has much to offer the Islanders. He was an eventual healthy scratch for much of the season with the Maple Leafs last year, but he was playing some of his best career hockey at the time. His demotion was due to a change in the style of the Maple Leafs play and is not a sign his declining skill.

The Maple Leafs paid Martin’s signing bonus of $1.5 million on July 1st, making Martin additionally attractive to the Islanders. His base salary for this season is only $750,000. He is signed through the end of next season with an AAV of $2.5 million.

