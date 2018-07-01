TORONTO, ON – NOVEMBER 5: Martin Marincin #52 of the Toronto Maple Leafs waits for a puck drop against the Vancouver Canucks during an NHL game at the Air Canada Centre on November 5, 2016 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Leafs defeated the Canucks 6-3. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Its been a big day for the Toronto Maple Leafs, as they added a new marquee name in John Tavares. While that is the big move, the team also made some minor moves in adding Martin Marincin, Jordan Subban, and Adam Cracknell to the organization. The team announced the moves on their twitter account.

The @MapleLeafs have signed forwards Adam Cracknell and Josh Jooris as well as defencemen Martin Marincin and Jordan Subban. #TMLtalk — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) July 1, 2018

Cracknell and Jooris have signed one-year contracts worth $650,000. Marincin has signed a one-year contract worth $800,000. Subban has signed a one-year, two-way contract that carries an NHL salary worth $650,000. #TMLtalk — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) July 1, 2018

Marincin, 26, played just two games for the Leafs last year, spending most of his season with the Calder Cup winning Toronto Marlies. He had four goals and 16 assists for 20 points in 54 games with the Marlies. In 177 career NHL games, Marincin has scored three goals and 22 assists for 25 career points. The 6-foot-5 Slovak defenceman is best known for his defensive play. Marincin signs a one-year deal worth $800,000.

Cracknell, 32, was part of the Dallas Stars, New York Rangers, and Montreal Canadiens organizations last season. He played in just five NHL games. In 69 AHL games, Cracknell scored 29 goals and 22 assists for 51 points. He has 21 goals and 22 assists for 43 points in 208 career NHL games. Cracknell signs for one year at $650,000.

Subban, 23, was a fourth-round draft pick of the Vancouver Canucks in the 2013 NHL Draft. He is the younger brother of P.K. Subban and Malcolm Subban. He was traded to the Los Angeles Kings last season. Subban became an unrestricted free agent when he did not get a qualifying offer from the Kings. He is still looking to play his first NHL game. After back-to-back 36 point campaigns in his first two AHL seasons, Subban managed just 13 points in 52 AHL games last year. He signs a two-way deal.

