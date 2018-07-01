PITTSBURGH, PA – APRIL 06: Josh Jooris #16 of the Pittsburgh Penguins skates with the puck against the Ottawa Senators at PPG PAINTS Arena on April 6, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Matt Kincaid/Getty Images)

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed free agent center Josh Jooris to a one-year contract. The deal is worth $650,000 next season. This contract carries him through the 2018-19 season.

Josh Jooris to TOR…one year, $650,000 — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 1, 2018

Jooris has played for the Calgary Flames, New York Rangers, Arizona Coyotes, Carolina Hurricanes and Pittsburgh Penguins in his four-year NHL career. He has put up 23 goals and 32 assists for 55 career points in 213 career games. He was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Union College in the NCAA by Calgary.

Last season he scored three goals and three assists for six points in 40 NHL games. He also added 16 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 50.6 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of -3.8. The Burlington, Ontario native also played 11 games in the AHL with the Charlotte Checkers and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

His best season was his rookie year in 2014-15 with the Flames when he posted 12 goals and 12 assists in 60 games. He’s since been a journeyman pivot for multiple teams.

What This Means For The Future

He’s not the biggest free agent center signing of the day by Toronto, but Jooris can be helpful. The former Dutchmen can fight for a spot as a fourth-line center and fill in if there’s an injury on the bottom six.

Jooris could also be sent to the Calder Cup champion Toronto Marlies if he doesn’t find a place on the big club. He’d be a welcome addition to the locker room and help the younger players. Locker room leaders can be hard to come by, but he can fill that need.

He can still be a useful part of a Maple Leafs team that now has the weight of large expectations on their shoulders. General manager Kyle Dubas will find a role for him.

