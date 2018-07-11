TORONTO,ON – FEBRUARY 21: Frederik Gauthier #33 of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates during the warm-up prior to playing against the Winnipeg Jets in an NHL game at Air Canada Centre on February 21, 2017 in London, Ontario, Canada. The Maple Leafs defeated the Jets 5-4 in overtime. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

The Toronto Maple Leafs have re-signed restricted free agent centre Frederik Gauthier to a two-year, two-way deal worth $1.35 million at the NHL level, or an AAV of $675,000 per season. The team announced the move on their twitter account, on Wednesday afternoon.

The 23-year-old Gauthier has spent his entire three-year pro career in the Leafs organization. He has played in 37 NHL games with three goals and two assists for five points. His career possession numbers include a 43.4 percent Corsi-For and a relative Corsi of -7.9. He was originally drafted in the first round, 20th overall of the 2013 NHL Entry draft by the Leafs.

Last season, Gauthier scored one goal in nine games with the Leafs. He also picked up seven goals and 11 assists for 18 points in 57 games for the AHL affiliate, the Toronto Marlies. With two goals and six assists for eight points in 20 AHL Playoff Games, Gauthier helped the Marlies to claim the Calder Cup.

What This Means for the Future

Gauthier has not lived up to the expectations that were placed on him when drafted in the first round of the 2013 NHL Draft. With little offensive game to speak of at the NHL level, the hope is that Gauthier can become a fourth line centre at the NHL level. He will head to training camp this year with the goal of winning such a spot in mind. The Leafs have plenty of depth competing for the job, with Par Lindholm, and Josh Jooris also looking to win that spot. If Gauthier does not make the team this year, he will require waivers before he can be assigned to the Toronto Marlies.

