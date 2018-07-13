TORONTO, ON – MARCH 17: Andreas Johnsson #18 of the Toronto Maple Leafs waits for play to resume against the Montreal Canadiens during an NHL game at the Air Canada Centre on March 17, 2018 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Maple Leafs defeated the Canadiens 4-0. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed free agent left wing Andreas Johnsson to a one-year, two-way contract worth $787,500. This contract carries him through the 2018-19 season and he is scheduled to be a restricted free agent again next summer. Johnsson accepted the team’s qualifying offer, which was made in late June.

The @MapleLeafs announced today that forward Andreas Johnsson has accepted his qualifying offer, a one-year, two-way contract with an NHL salary of $787,500. #TMLtalk — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) July 13, 2018

Johnsson has spent his entire three-year North American pro career in the Maple Leafs organization. Over that time he has put up two goals and one assist for three career points in nine career NHL games. Johnsson has also added a goal an assist in six playoff games. He has been a scoring superstar in the AHL with 46 goals and 55 assists for 101 points in 129 games. He has also added 16 goals and 14 assists for 30 points in 29 AHL Playoff games. Johnsson was originally drafted in the seventh round, 202nd overall of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft by the Maple Leafs.

Last season he scored 26 goals and 28 assists for 54 points in 56 games for the Toronto Marlies. He also added 53 minutes in penalties. Johnsson put up 10 goals and 14 assists for 24 points in 16 playoff games in leading the Marlies to the Calder Cup. He was named AHL Playoff MVP.

What This Means for the Future

With James van Riemsdyk and Leo Komarov leaving the Leafs as free agents, the team has room for a young winger to take a job in training camp. After his performance in a fourth line role for the Leafs late in the regular season, and in the playoffs, along with his performances in the AHL, it is widely expected that Johnsson will be a regular in the Leafs lineup next season. The former seventh-round pick is looking like a draft steal for the Leafs and the Swedish winger could even find himself amongst the Leafs top nine as a rookie. If Johnsson has the type of season most analysts expect, he will earn a significant raise next summer.

