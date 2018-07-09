The Toronto Maple Leafs announced they have promoted John Lilley to director of amateur scouting. Lilley was previously the Leafs top US scout. The news was reported by Jeff Cox via Twitter.

Wakefield, Mass., native John Lilley, who played at BU before pro career, is the new Director of Amateur Scouting for Toronto Maple Leafs. Promoted from Top US scout. — Jeff Cox (@JeffCoxSports) July 8, 2018

A native of Wakefield, Massachusetts, Lilley played his college hockey at Boston University. He was drafted 140th overall by the Winnipeg Jets in the 1990 NHL Entry Draft. His NHL career was short lived as he only played 23 games, all for the Anaheim Ducks. He scored three goals and eight assists for 11 points in those 23 games. He also spent three seasons in Germany’s Deutsche Eishockey Liga where he scored 52 points in 129 games. Lilley represented the United States at the 1994 Winter Olympics where he scored three goals and one assist in eight games.

Lilley has been with the Leafs organization since 2006-2007. He was hired as an amateur scout, where he held the position for 10 years. In 2016 Lilley was promoted to the Director of Scouting for the US program. Lilley will now serve as the Director of Amateur scouting where he will oversee all amateur divisions.

Leafs Continue to Hire From Within

It’s been a busy summer for Leafs management as they continue to fill positions from within. The had already promoted Kyle Dubas to be GM after relieving Lou Lamoriello of his duties in June. They then promoted Brandon Pridham and Laurence Gilman to be Dubas’ assistants. Promoting Lilley will be the fourth promotion from within rather than looking outside the organization to fill the roles. It shows how strong of an organization the Leafs have cultivated when it comes to management and player evaluation. They continue to trust the hard work done by their current employees and are rewarding them for it.

Embed from Getty Images