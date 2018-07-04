Rick Olczyk is leaving his position as assistant general manager of the Carolina Hurricanes and is expected to take a position with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The report came from TSN’s Aaron Ward.

Expecting announcement that #Canes AGM Ricky Olczyk is leaving the organization. Hearing he is likely to land in Toronto in some capacity. — Aaron Ward (@NHL_AaronWard) July 4, 2018

Olczyk has been the assistant general manager of the Hurricanes since 2014. Prior to that, he worked with the Edmonton Oilers organization from 2007-2014. For the 2007-2008 season, he served as the Director of Hockey Administration and Legal Affairs. On August 8th he was promoted to assistant general manager where he held the position for 6 years. He was replaced by Bill Scott on April 21st, 2014. The Hurricanes hired Olczyk as assistant GM on June 20th, 2014. Rick is the younger brother of former NHL player Ed Olczyk.

It’s still unknown as to what position Olczyk will fill with the team.

Busy Off-Season for the Leafs

It’s been a busy off-season for the Leafs as the turnover is not only affecting the players but management as well. After firing Lou Lamoriello, the Leafs appointed then assistant general manager Kyle Dubas to become the teams 17th GM in team history. Mark Hunter, who was assistant general manager along with Dubas, left the organization on May 22nd. They replaced the two positions of assistant GM with Brandon Pridham and Laurence Gilman.

Olczyk won’t hold the same position he most recently filled with his two former clubs, but he does have knowledge of the legal side of things as well as dealing with the NHL Collective Bargaining Agreement, which is what Brandon Pridham used to deal with before he was promoted to assistant GM. It’s possible Olczyk could potentially fill the position left vacant by Pridham.

