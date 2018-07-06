OTTAWA, ON – JANUARY 3: John Tavares #19 of Team Canada skates during a play stoppage during the game against Team Russia at the semifinals at the IIHF World Junior Championships at Scotiabank Place on January 03, 2009 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.(Photo by Richard Wolowicz/Getty Images)

John Tavares is coming home!

BeLeaf In Magic: A Maple Leafs Podcast features Christian Holmes (better known as Christian Mingle or Holmesy) and Oscar Elieff talking about hockey and all things Toronto Maple Leafs. With their knowledge of hockey and comedic talents, Christian and Oscar will enlighten your ears to hard-hitting, truth speaking, uncensored, 100 % no bullshit Leafs talk. So get your chicken fingers and your Freedom 35 because it’s about to go down!

It’s your new homeboys (and favourite Leafs fans) Christian Holmes and Oscar Elieff coming at you from the GTA.

What’ll be cracking on the podcast today, party people:

In our third time together, here’s what we’ll be discussing:

Tavares and their future lineups

William Nylander and Jake Gardiner contracts

Why an Islanders offer sheet wouldn’t work

The ever impending question about the Leafs defense

Time Stamps:

0:00-12:45 Leafs sign John Tavares and their future lines

12:45-24:45 William Nylander contract talks and Jake Gardiner’s future

24:45-28:15 Sophomore seasons

28:15-35:45 Offer sheet rumours and consoling Islanders Fans

35:45-47:15 Leafs draft and Mark Hunter

47:15-58:00 Addressing the defense

58:00-1:00:45 Shoutout to Hockeywood Novel and signing off

Here is the link to Hockeywood Novel and follow them on Twitter @HockeywoodNovel

Christian Holmes is a journalism student at Humber College. Known as Christian Mingle and Holmesy, he spends most of his time living life, sipping on Budweiser, listening to The Hip, being a smart ass, and building his writing portfolio. He writes for Grandstand Centraland has been featured in Artifact-News.com, and Last Word on Hockey. In the future, Holmesy strives to be an NHL exec and report on the Leafs. Follow him on Twitter @HolmesyWrites.

Oscar Elieff is a student set to attend Brock University in Sept. 2018, for their Sports Management program. Elieff is formerly an employee with the Minor Hockey Alliance of Ontario. He is set on leaving a major impact on the hockey industry. Elieff is constantly trying to learn new analytics to help his own understanding of the sport. The love of numbers is what he wants to work with. Check out his work on Last Word on Hockey. Follow him on Twitter @oscaelie_99.

