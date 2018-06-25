It’s time for another batch of fresh NHL off-season rumours. We’re days away from the start of free agency on July 1 and a lot of names like John Tavares may be heading to new places. We’ll do our best to sort through the hearsay.

Today we’ll look at speculation involved Tavares, Max Pacioretty, Jack Johnson and Tyler Bozak. These items come from the original source and are subject to change.

Rumour: The open interview period has started, and Tavares is taking advantage of this by meeting with many teams. The Athletic’s Arthur Staple and Pierre LeBrun has done a great job keeping up with the ever-fluctuating group of clubs.

Confirmed teams that John Tavares will meet with this week at CAA offices in L.A.: Dallas, Boston, San Jose, Toronto, Tampa (plus of course NYI). The Tavares camp will also have conversations with 2-3 other teams over the phone and perhaps also meet with 1-2 of them. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 25, 2018

Analysis: The multi-time All-Star is the crown jewel of this off-season and teams are going to make their best pitch. The San Jose Sharks did a great job clearing out space last week after trading Mikkel Boedker and his burdensome deal.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have the lure of coming home while the Tampa Bay Lightning, Boston Bruins have the appeal of being a contender. Tavares is also confirmed to meet with the Dallas Stars, who are a good turnaround candidate.

However, don’t discount the New York Islanders retaining Tavares’ services. Especially with offers like free bagels for life.

Rumour: TSN’s Bob McKenzie said that the Montreal Canadiens have nothing going regarding trading the American forward. There are also reports that he was nearly traded to the Los Angeles Kings, but that deal fell through. However, it is subject to change and there was interest on draft day.

MTL has nothing going on Max Pacioretty trade front. At this point, the plan is to keep him in the lineup. That could change but for now…c’est tout. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) June 23, 2018

Analysis: The relationship between Pacioretty and general manager Marc Bergevin has to be strained. Pacioretty and agent Pat Brisson mutually parted ways after the weekend also. This last year on the New Canaan, Conn. Native is going to be awkward one if he stays with the Habs.

The Canadiens are obviously listening to offers for their captain, and are willing to ship him off if they can get a good deal. If Pacioretty, who is a UFA in 2019, is willing to sign an extension with his new club, the price could obviously rise.

Rumour: Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports that Johnson has a short list of teams that include the Detroit Red Wings, Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks. Detroit and Pittsburgh would have to clear salary cap space to accommodate Johnson.

Possible destinations for #CBJ D Jack Johnson, a UFA on July 1, are Detroit, Pittsburgh and perhaps Anaheim. Appears Wings and Penguins would have to clear cap space to make the deal happen. — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) June 25, 2018

Analysis: Johnson will have a few more suitors because John Carlson re-signed with the Washington Capitals. The Indianapolis native must weigh being with a contender like the Penguins and Ducks or being a top defenceman on rebuilding Red Wings team.

Johnson is a veteran presence and would serve as a leader on Detroit’s backend especially if Mike Green is not re-signed.

Rumour: TSN’s Darren Dreger said that the Maple Leafs forward is fielding a lot of calls. Rick Dhaliwal of Sportsnet 650 in Vancouver said that the Vancouver Canucks have expressed interest.

Strong interest in Tyler Bozak with the interview period now open. Newport Sports fielding several calls on the vet centre. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 24, 2018

Analysis: The Regina native is a solid two-way forward and is adept at winning faceoffs. He’s also valuable on special teams. Bozak could be an excellent depth addition to any team. Teams that miss out on premium centres like John Tavares and Paul Stastny will likely look at Bozak as plan C.

