TORONTO, ON – APRIL 16: Patrick Marleau #12 of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates a goal against the Boston Bruins in Game Three of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2018 Stanley Cup Play-offs at the Air Canada Centre on April 16, 2018 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Maple Leafs defeated the Bruins 4-2. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Playoffs baby!

BeLeaf In Magic: A Maple Leafs Podcast features Christian Holmes (better known as Christian Mingle or Holmesy) and Oscar Elieff talking about hockey and all things Toronto Maple Leafs. With their knowledge of hockey and comedic talents, Christian and Oscar will enlighten your ears to hard-hitting, truth speaking, uncensored, 100 % no bullshit Leafs talk. So get your chicken fingers and your Freedom 35 because it’s about to go down!

It’s your new homeboys (and favourite Leafs fans) Christian Holmes and Oscar Elieff coming at you from the GTA.

What’ll be cracking on the podcast today, party people:

In our second eppy ever, we’ll be talking ’bout:

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ playoffs so far: the fear that unites all.

How ’bout Game 3? Is it a cause for hope?

The Nazem Kadri suspension.

suspension. Holmesy’s rant on the lack of toughness in hockey. The classic nature vs. nurture argument.

We talk about a book we think our listeners should read – Hockeywood. $1 of every sale goes to a brain cancer research fund.

Life without Tyler Bozak and James van Riemsdyk.

Here is the link to Hockeywood Novel and follow them on Twitter @HockeywoodNovel

So stay here and keep your stick on the ice, or as every Canadian’s favourite wrestler Chris Jericho might say, “You’ll get ‘IT!’”

Timestamps:

0:00 – 8:50 Games 1-3 plus Bruins Drafting

8:50 – 22:30 Nazem Kadri Suspension

22:30 – 33:00 Hockeywood Novel

33:00 – 44:15 John Carlson and Possible Lines for Next Year

44:15 – 50:45 What’s Left In Terms of Prospects

50:45 – 52:40 Next Game for the Leafs & Outro

Christian Holmes is a journalism student at Humber College. Known as Christian Mingle and Holmesy, he spends most of his time living life, sipping on Budweiser, listening to The Hip, being a smart ass, and building his writing portfolio. He writes for Grandstand Central and has been featured in Artifact-News.com, and Last Word on Hockey. In the future, Holmesy strives to be an NHL exec and report on the Leafs. Follow him on Twitter @HolmesyWrites.

Oscar Elieff is a student set to attend Brock University in Sept. 2018, for their Sports Management program. Elieff is formerly an employee with the Minor Hockey Alliance of Ontario. He is set on leaving a major impact on the hockey industry. Elief is constantly trying to learn new analytics to help his own understanding of the sport. The love of numbers is what he wants to work with. Check out his work on Last WordÂ on Hockey. Follow him on Twitter @oscaelie_99.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on