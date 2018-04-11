TORONTO, ON – APRIL 07: Toronto Maple Leafs Center Nazem Kadri (43) is congratulated by Defenceman Roman Polak (46) and other team-mates on the Leaf’s bench after his goal during the final NHL 2018 regular-season game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Toronto Maple Leafs on April 7, 2018 at Air Canada Centre in Toronto, ON., Canada. (Photo by Jeff Chevrier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

BeLeaf In Magic: A Maple Leafs Podcast features Christian Holmes (better known as Christian Mingle or Holmesy) and Oscar Elief talking about hockey and all things Toronto Maple Leafs. With their knowledge of hockey and comedic talents, Christian and Oscar will enlighten your ears to hard-hitting, truth speaking, uncensored, 100 % no bullshit Leafs talk. So get your chicken fingers and your Freedom 35 because it’s about to go down!

It’s yourÂ new homeboys (and favouriteÂ Leafs fans)Â Christian Holmes and Oscar EliefÂ coming at you from the GTA.

What’ll be cracking on the podcast today, party people:

In our first eppy ever, we’ll be talking ’bout:

The playoffs?

How we feel the Toronto Maple Leafs stack up against the Boston Bruins.

We discuss the Leafs UFA situation 2018 and beyond.

Where will John Tavares go?

go? Our bold first round predictions

So stay here and keep your stick on the ice, or as every Canadian’s favourite wrestler Chris Jericho might say, “You’ll get ‘IT!’”

Timestamps:

0:00 – 1:20 Intro

1:20 – 17:20 Leafs vs Bruins Series Matchup

17:20 – 30:00 Playoff Format

30:00 – 48:30 Upcoming 2018 and 2019 Free Agency

48:30 – 53:00 Maple Leafs Square

53:00 – 1:03:00 Tuukka Rask vs Frederik Andersen

1:03:00 – 1:06:25 Recap & Outro

Christian Holmes is a journalism student at Humber College. Known as Christian Mingle and Holmesy, he spends most of his time living life, sipping on Budweiser, listening to The Hip, being a smart ass, and building his writing portfolio. He writes for Grandstand Central and has been featured in Artifact-News.com, and Last Word on Hockey. In the future, Holmesy strives to be an NHL exec and report on the Leafs. Follow him on Twitter @HolmesyWrites.

Oscar Elief is a student set to attend Brock University in Sept. 2018, for their Sports Management program. Elief is formerly an employee with the Minor Hockey Alliance of Ontario. He is set on leaving a major impact on the hockey industry. Elief is constantly trying to learn new analytics to help his own understanding of the sport. The love of numbers id what he wants to work with. Check out his work onÂ Last WordÂ on Hockey. Follow him on Twitter @oscaelie_99.

