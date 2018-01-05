The Toronto Maple Leafs have recalled defenseman Travis Dermott from the Toronto Marlies. With this, the team has reassigned Martin Marincin to the AHL affiliate. Marincin has played in two games since he was recalled on December 17th and has no points and is a minus-two in that time. The Travis Dermott call up should be an immediate improvement on their back end.

Dermott was recently named to the AHL all-star team along with fellow teammate Kasperi Kapanen and coach Sheldon Keefe. In his return from injury Dermott had a 3 point night improving to 13 points in his last 10 games with the Toronto Marlies.

The Road to the Call Up

The Leafs organization has taken their time with Dermott, who many had on their versions of the opening night roster instead of Andreas Borgman. Dermott has slowly been groomed to fit the picture they want for him being able to not only produce points but to be a stalwart defenseman that has been a penalty kill specialist for the Toronto Marlies.

Dermott’s main linemate Timothy Liljegren has been out a lot this season. Most recently Liljegren played for team Sweden at the World Juniors, prior to that he was injured for an extended period of time.

Dermott hasn’t missed a step in spite of this. At the young age of 21, Dermott has two goals and 17 points this season on the way to his call-up.

Expect an NHL Debut Soon If All Goes Well

Dermott could get in the lineup as soon as January 6th against the Vancouver Canucks, but we will likely see him later than that as the Leafs kept their lines the same as they were for the 3-2 win over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday during line rushes in practice.

Dermott has been carefully developed, but his intense training routine should make it an easy transition for the young defender. If all works out well Dermott could be used in a playoff push for the Leafs whose D-core has been constantly criticized for not being good enough for a deep push. He has lots of experience in the postseason making it to the finals with Erie in 2014-15 and making it to game 7 of round 2 last year in the AHL playoff run. With Zaitsev out and Dermott’s history of killing penalties in the AHL, he could step right in and play on the second pair penalty kill if Babcock so chooses.

A Dream Come True

Dermott claimed that the first thought he had after he heard the news from Assistant GM Kyle Dubas was “How fast can I call my dad?” Dermott has been in the dark with when he would make his NHL debut as anyone else. It has been Dermott’s one goal to make the NHL since the Leafs drafted him 34th overall back in 2015 and he seems to have finally attained it.

