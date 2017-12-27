TORONTO, ON – SEPTEMBER 6: Former Toronto Maple Leaf goalie Johnny Bower has a look at his statue after its unveiling Saturday in Maple Leafs Square. Bower along with Darryl Sittler and Ted Kennedy were the first three Leafs honoured with statues on Legends Row. (Tara Walton/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Toronto Maple Leafs legend Johnny Bower has passed away after a battle with pneumonia at the age of 93. His death was announced by his family earlier on Tuesday.

It is with great sadness that the Bower family announces the passing of @MapleLeafs legend #JohnnyBower after a short battle with pneumonia. (Photo courtesy of the Toronto Star) pic.twitter.com/FHayp8xE1t — John Bower (@Ooks_AD) December 27, 2017

He was a four-time Stanley Cup champion with Toronto and a World War II veteran. Bower was also remembered for his brave play on the ice and hit his stride at the age of 35 when he got a chance with the Leafs after short stints with the New York Rangers and in the Cleveland Barons of the AHL. He also was part of the three Calder Cup winning teams in 1948, 1951 and 1953.

The Prince Albert, Saskatchewan native won the Vezina Trophy twice in 1960-61 and 1964-65. Bower would be the oldest player in the league as his career ran until he was 45 years, one month and two days old. Gordie Howe eventually passed his record a decade later.

Bower was named to numerous halls of fame as he was selected for the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1976, the AHL Hall of Fame in 2006 and the Canadian Sports Hall of Fame in 1999. He was No. 87 in the Hockey News’ 100 greatest players of all-time. His statue is part of the Maple Leafs Legends Row.

His #1 jersey was retired by both the Maple Leafs and the Barons. Bower was also part of the first group of the players in the 100 Greatest NHL Players. He finished his NHL regular season career with 195 wins, 37 shutouts and a 2.51 goals-against-average. Bower chalked up 174 wins, 45 shutouts and a 2.82 GAA during his 13-year stint in the minors.

Bower served as a scout and a coach with the Toronto after his retirement in 1970 for 20 years. He was also a goodwill ambassador for the club starting in 1990.

He was also known for being one of the nicest players off of the ice and was an advocate for many veterans’ and medical charities.

