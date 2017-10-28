OTTAWA, ON – SEPTEMBER 18: Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Kasperi Kapanen (24) sets up for the faceoff during third period National Hockey League preseason action between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators on September 18, 2017, at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON, Canada. (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Toronto Maple Leafs completed a pair of roster moves this morning. The Leafs have recalled speedy forward Kasperi Kapanen, subsequently sending veteran forward Eric Fehr to the Leafs AHL affiliate, the Toronto Marlies.

The @MapleLeafs have loaned forward Eric Fehr to the @TorontoMarlies (AHL). Forward Kasperi Kapanen has been recalled from the Marlies. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) October 28, 2017

Eric Fehr cleared waivers on October 24th. He found himself as the odd man out in a competition with Dominic Moore for the fourth line centre position. Fehr was placed on waivers just eight games into the season, failing to record a point.

Forward Kasperi Kapanen was recalled this morning with both James van Riemsdyk and Matt Martin unable to play in Saturday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers. Kapanen has three goals through six games in the AHL this season. He was a point a game player in 43 games last season with 43 points (18 goals, 25 assists).

The Leafs have found themselves a little banged up this weekend. Both Kasperi Kapanen and Josh Leivo will make their season debuts tonight. Leivo has been in the dubious position as the 13th forward for Toronto to this point in the season. Tonight, he will draw in for his first game this season, as he has been a healthy scratch for the first 10 games.

Winger James van Riemsdyk played through the pain Wednesday but Mike Babcock is content to give him the night off to rest versus the Philadelphia Flyers. Matt Martin, who briefly left the Leafs bench for repairs during the game Wednesday, will also sit tonight.

When asked after yesterdays practice if van Riemsdyk was good to go, Babcock said “I don’t know…Leives is dying to play anyway“

A significant number of Leafs fans will be happy to finally see these two young, talented forwards make their season debut. It will be interesting to see what this will mean to the Toronto lineup moving forward.

Main Photo: Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on