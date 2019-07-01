RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – MAY 03: Calvin de Haan #44, Warren Foegele #13 and Justin Faulk #27 watch as Curtis McElhinney #35 of the Carolina Hurricanes makes a save against the New York Islanders in the third period of Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on May 03, 2019 in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Hurricanes won 5-2 and won the series, 4-0. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

According to reports, The Tampa Bay Lightning have agreed to sign free agent goaltender Curtis McElhinney to a one-year contract.

Avec Curtis McElhinney qui va se joindre au @TBLightning Louis Domingue pourrait être échangé. #tvasports — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) July 1, 2019

The Lightning get a quality back-up goaltender with experience under his belt. Over his 11 -year NHL career, McElhinney has played for Calgary Flames, Anaheim Ducks, Ottawa Senators, Phoenix Coyotes, Columbus Blue Jackets, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Carolina Hurricanes. He has put up an 82-82-15 career record in 219 career appearances with 167 career starts. He also has a 2.81 goals-against-average, .909 save percentage, and 12 shutouts. McElhinney has a career 3-3 record in seven career Stanley Cup Playoff games, with a 2.40 goals-against-average and .913 save percentage.

Last season, McElhinney started 33 games for the Canes. He put up a 20-11-2 record with a 2.58 goals-against-average and .912 save percentage and two shutouts. McElhinney took over for Petr Mrazek after Mrazek got hurt in game two of the second round against the New York Islanders. He would go 3-2 with a 2.01 goals-against-average and .930 save percentage in five starts.

McElhinney also has added four career assists.

McElhinney had a solid year for the Canes splitting time with Petr Mrazek in the Canes net this season. His 20 wins were a career high for him as he had the most playing time in his career this season for Carolina. He also proved to be an asset in the playoffs when Mrazek went down with an injury.

Looking ahead to next season McElhinney should once again find himself in a back-up role with his new club. There is no doubt that he showed off that he can be a reliable back-up for his team and should about the same playing time he saw this season. The Lightning are expected to move on from Louis Domingue.

