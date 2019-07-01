TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 12: Anton Stralman #6 of the Tampa Bay Lightning looks on during a game against the Calgary Flames at Amalie Arena on February 12, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Florida Panthers have reportedly signed free agent defenceman Anton Stralman to a three-year contract worth $16.5 million, or $5,5 million per season. This contract carries him through the 2021-22 season. Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic first reported the deal.

Hearing that the Florida Panthers are the front-runners to land UFA D Anton Stralman today. Believe the contract being discussed is three years, $16.5 million total — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 1, 2019

Stralman has played for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Columbus Blue Jackets, New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning in his 12-year NHL career. He has put up 47 goals and 195 assists for 242 career points in 749 career games. Toronto originally drafted Stralman in the seventh round, 216th overall of the 2005 NHL Draft.

Last season he scored two goals and 15 assists for 17 points in 47 games. He also eight penalty minutes. His possession numbers were 47.4 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of -4.1.

The Tibro, Sweden native was limited by injuries this season as he missed time with a lower-body injury. He only played in two of the Lightning’s final 18 games in the 2018-19 season. The 32-year-old did not play in any of Tampa Bay’s four playoff games this season in which they were swept out by Columbus.

What This Means for the Future

Stralman is still considered a top-four defenceman despite his decreasing production. His point totals have gone down every season since he came to the Lightning from the Rangers.

However, he is still a solid and veteran forward that can make a defensive group better. The Swede is still a good skater that can provide offence with his hard and accurate shot. Stralman can still be a viable option on the point in power-play situations. He doesn’t have a physical game, but is in position on defence.

Tampa Bay was trying to find a way to deal with the salary cap constraints as it came into the off-season with just $3.7 million of space. The Lightning will also make changes based on their shocking exit for the Stanley Cup playoffs by the Blue Jackets.

Florida continues its roster makeover that includes signing Serget Bobrovsky.

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 12: Anton Stralman #6 of the Tampa Bay Lightning looks on during a game against the Calgary Flames at Amalie Arena on February 12, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Related

View the original article on