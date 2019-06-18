OTTAWA, ON – APRIL 01: Tampa Bay Lightning Defenceman Braydon Coburn (55) prepares for a face-off during first period National Hockey League action between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Ottawa Senators on April 1, 2019, at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON, Canada. (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed free agent defenceman Braydon Coburn to a two-year contract worth $3.4 million, or $1.7 million per season. This contract carries him through the 2020-21 season.

COBY! ☑️ We have re-signed Braydon Coburn to a two-year contract worth an AAV of $1.7 million. https://t.co/3HvKVlVs8u — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) June 18, 2019

Coburn has played for the Atlanta Thrashers, Philadelphia Flyers and Tampa Bay Lightning over his 14-year NHL career. He has put up 48 goals and 180 assists for 228 career points in 924 career games. Atlanta originally drafted him in the first round, eighth overall of the 2003 NHL Draft.

Coburn has also skated in 134 career postseason games, collecting three goals and 29 points in his career.

Last season he scored four goals and 19 assists for 23 points in 74 games. He also added 34 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 52.6 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of 2.2.

Coburn has represented Team Canada at the IIHF World Championships on two different occasions, capturing the Silver Medal in 2009. He also represented Team Canada at the World Jr. Championships twice, winning a Gold Medal in 2005 and a Silver Medal in 2004.

What This Means for the Future

The Lightning were able to keep one of their veteran defencemen at a discount price. Coburn had been making $3.7 million during his last three-year deal. Tampa Bay continues find a way to fit their players under the cap.

Coburn will be a veteran presence on the blue line for the Lightning that faces an uncertain future because Anton Stralman is a free agent. Tampa has some tough decisions to make after a shocking first-round exit to the Columbus Blue Jackets in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

